Remembering Forgotten Ranger Reijo Ruotsalainen

On the "Night Before Christmas," The Maven brings you a sweet story from yesteryear. At a time in the early 1980's, when hulking Barry Beck was getting headlines as the best Rangers defenseman Barry's partner on the blue line was doing some neat things as well.

Reijo Ruotsalainen was a small, fleet defender, who mastered the end to end rush, and became a Blue Seats hero. Maven Round Table newcomer Marc Weissman offers some pleasant memories about the man called "Rexy." Though technically a defenseman, Reijo — at a diminutive 5'8" — also was undeniably a “Smurf.”

(Editor's Note: At the time, the Rangers boasted a few talented small players such as 1980 Olympian Mark Pavelich. It moved Flyers coach Bob McCammon to call them – in a derogatory way – Smurfs. Coincidentally, a Smurf candy bar was popular in those days.)

Weissman: "Reijo was one of the purest skaters. As a Ranger fan growing up in New Jersey, I doggedly tried to imitate him. I especially admired his uncanny ability to one-time the puck while skating backwards away from the pass.

"He made it look effortless, but trust me, it wasn’t. And while yes, he deservedly earned the nickname “Plexy Rexy” from all those blasts that hit the glass instead of the net, his shot was still impressive.

"That ’83 run also happened to be my first taste of Ranger playoff hockey live at MSG. I had won “the right to buy” playoff tickets through the team’s postcard raffle late in the season. The prize? Two Blue Seats at only $12 apiece - hard to believe, huh? - for as long as the Rangers stayed alive.

"But as a junior in high school, my wallet was emptier than my homework folder, so despite the low price, I still needed help from my uncle, brother and mom to chip in for the initial deposit.

"It turns out that my uncle had been an orange-seat, season ticket holder back in the 70’s, and he took me to my first Ranger game ever in ‘76 against the Kansas City Scouts - remember them? - when I was just 9 years old. So it only seemed right to return the favor by bringing him to my Ranger playoff “debut” — Game 3 against McCammon’s heavily- favored Flyers.

"Up 2–0 in the series (first round was best-of-three back then), the Rangers came out flying, and fittingly it was the Smurfs who led the way. Robbie McClanahan had a 5 point night with 2 goals — including the game-winner — and 3 assists; Mark Pavelich chipped in 2 apples,

"Anders Hedberg buried one, and even Rexy netted a power-play goal. Final score? A glorious 9–3 blowout of our hated rivals from Philly to sweep them right out of the playoffs.

"Talk about making Philly's “Bombastic Bob" McCammon eat his words. That Smurf candy – sold those days -tasted oh-so-sweet indeed for all of us among the Blueshirt Faithful."