The Blueshirt Fans Are Restless And Angry

Rangers Fans are getting restless and angry. You could see it as The Garden on Thursday night.
Not just restless and angry but engaged in what could be interpreted as a fan revolt. They showed it by not showing up – in droves.
Jessica Cassino of the great state of Staten Island was there for what amounted to a symbolic boycott of the once-beloved Blueshirts.
"The Garden was so empty," Jess tells me, "that it was comical. I thought the 'FIRE DRURY!' chants were absolute perfection."
Or as newcomer to the Maven's Roundtable Rich Isaak puts it. "There were thousands of fans posing as empty seats."
As wisecracks go, that was pretty funny – except that MSG ownership may find that the Rangers meaningless run to the finish line is so irrelevant that the arena will be more bare than it has been in decades.