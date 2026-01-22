The Blueshirts Merry-Go-Round; And Not So Merry Part As Well

1. With the Rangers surrender of the 2025-26 season – now confirmed by Chris Drury's ominous letter to Blueshirt fans – you have to wonder whether Igor Shesterkin will want to play again – and maybe get injured again – this season?
2. Then again, if Iggy figures that this franchise is a good five years away from Stanley Cup contention, he just might decide that jumping from the Good Ship Ranger is not a bad idea at all.
3. It's clear that this is Jonathan Quick's sayonara year. Finding a solid backup replacement already has to lead Drury's "To Do" list.
4. Come to think of it, Spencer Martin could be the guy who Dylan Garand was supposed to be – but isn't.
5. Credit where credit is due: Last fall The Maven had visions of the Rangers as a solid playoff team. But two good friends – and wise hockey men – warned me that the Blueshirts didn't have the goods. I was wrong. Dead wrong! Chico Resch of the Devils radio broadcast team and Blue Collar Blue Shirt publisher Sean McCaffrey were right. They maintained from the get-go that the Rangers weren't good enough. (I should have paid more attention to smart fellows.)
6. There is no more avid Ranger fan than my Manhattan bud Mark Linde. He tells me that he's had it with the bozo YO-YOs. "It was a difficult choice," says Mark, "whether or not to pay real money to watch this mostly unwatchable team!" (He paid for the last home game but won't again!)
7. Beloved coach Sullivan said he wanted "Unwavering Enthusiasm" from his players. We're still unwaveringly waiting.
8. How can Sully get "enthusiasm" from a team that MSG Networks' Joe Micheletti labelled "without spirit!" Joe was right then and, sadly, the rap still holds. You could put all of this Rangers' spirit on the head of a pin, and still have room to spare.
9. The Blueshirts road trip mercifully ends tomorrow night in San Jose. The Conquering Zeroes return to the World's Most Famous Arena on Monday for the Bruins.
10. One last time for the questioners: James Dolan is not selling his Rangers. Drury is going nowhere. Ditto for the glorious coach. (Better grin and bear it!)