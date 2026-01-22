The Blueshirts Merry-Go-Round; And Not So Merry Part As Well

5. Credit where credit is due: Last fall The Maven had visions of the Rangers as a solid playoff team. But two good friends – and wise hockey men – warned me that the Blueshirts didn't have the goods. I was wrong. Dead wrong! Chico Resch of the Devils radio broadcast team and Blue Collar Blue Shirt publisher Sean McCaffrey were right. They maintained from the get-go that the Rangers weren't good enough. (I should have paid more attention to smart fellows.)