The Blueshirts' Road Show Was A Hit; Can They Do It At Home?

The Rangers are well into a new month and still haven't won a game at home.

That could change for the better tomorrow night at The Garden when the Blueshirts host a genuine hockey team – the Carolina Hurricanes.

Granted that the Rangers won three out of four out west but New York fans don't pay big money for road games against semi-mediocre teams. They want an in-person win.

"The folks who pay top dollar at MSG are sick and tired of watching the Blueshirts lose over and over again at The Garden," says The Old Scout. "Beating a good team like Carolina will be a statement beyond breaking the home losing streak."

True enough and some good road things suggest better home results. To wit:

* THERE WERE SOME CHANGES MADE: At 6-2, 191 pounds, Noam Laba may not be as big as The Rempe Monster, but Matt's replacement up front is a better player in every way. Also, Coach Mike Sullivan remembered that Jonny Brodzinski still knows how to play right wing and gave him some ice time. As usual, Oh, Johnny did all the right things. The equation: Brod plays=Rangers win.

* EGAD! IGOR: So far, so good with Iggy. For now, at least, he's displaying Vezina form and stealing games when they are needed to be stolen. It would not be a stretch to say that the Igor-Jonathan (Very) Quick goalie act is as good as it gets.

Rating The Blueshirts For The Month Of October

* D-MEN GET AN 'A.' It's a bit premature to go ga-ga over Vladislav Gavrilov, Will Borgen and that scoring devil Braden Schneider. But the generally low scores-against should be credited to the D, as well as the goalies.

Apart from the simple request for a home win, tomorrow's match vs. Carolina will inform us as to whether the Rangers really have IT in them to beat what many believe is the best team in the Metro division.

"The additions of K'Andre Miller, Nik Ehlers and Mike Reilly make the Canes better on paper," adds The Old Scout. "We'll know soon enough whether they're better on the ice."

And whether the home team can once and for all win one at home!