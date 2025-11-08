The Breadman Has Become The Barber

Artemi Panarin got his head shaved and guess what happened? Poof! Just like that, he became the offensive machine of old – for one night at least.

The three-point star of the 4-1 win over Detroit last night at Little Caesar's Arena produced a chain reaction on some members of his club.

Alexis Lafrenière awakened and looked like he cared. I kid you not; he was named the game's second star, suggesting – at least to optimists – that he's come of age – again – but let's not get too carried away.

Superscout Jess Rubenstein claims that the best that happened to Breadman was coach Sullivan moving him away from J.T. Miller.

"They have vastly different styles," says Jess, ignoring the important head shave.

Let's get real, beating Detroit on Red Wings ice is a valuable two points; more valuable than the opponent.

The Red Wings are a lousy team with weak goaltending as Cam Talbot, 38, proved last night. Detroit will miss the playoffs for the tenth straight season since ancient John Gibson, 32, also is no bargain in goal.

By contrast the Rangers one-two crease combo works because ageless 39-year-old Jon Quick still has the goods. He demonstrated that last night, making 32 saves which enabled his pals to leave the Motor City with an admirable 7-1-1 away record.

"From an optimist's viewpoint, things are gradually falling into place for Mike Sullivan," says The Old Scout. "Goaltending remains the strong suit; Will Cuylle has found his game and the kid, Noah Laba, is showing signs of stardom."

Why The Blueshirts Salvation Is Just Around The Corner

If You – and I do mean YOU – believe that your beloved Blueshirts are spinning their wheels or have a first-class seat on The Treadmill To Oblivion, think again.

Laba's third goal of the season – via Panarin and Lafreniere – turned out to be the game-winner at 4:52 of the second period.

In a few words, what Laba has become is what Brennan Othmann was supposed to be. (Mark down that Laba is here to stay.)

Hartford import Jaroslav Chmelar enthusiasm impressed the coach; not to mention is fight with vet Detroit Dman Travis Hamonic.

Don't for a second ignore the fact that the beloved Blueshirts are winning big on the road; which is half the battle.

They're at MSG tonight against the Islanders – for the other half. Need I say more? N-O!