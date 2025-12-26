The Coming Star Who'll Save The Rangers' Season

The Maven will not beat around the bush with these predictions:

1. The Rangers will make the playoffs.

2. One of the key engines to the second-half season renaissance will be rookie forward Noah Laba.

Here's why they'll make the playoffs:

A. They have the best one-two goalie combo with Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick: B. The defense is improving and will get even better once Adam Fox returns; C. The inept power play will regain oomph because of Fox's quarterbacking. D. The younger players – especially Gabe Perreault and Noah Laba – will energize the roster.

Perreault and Laba bring exceptional potential, especially Noah. One scout puts it this way:

"Laba has a leg up on Perreault for two reasons -- size and speed. Another factor is where Laba played hockey – at Colorado College. It was a good team but not a great team loaded with future NHLers like Boston College."

The scout's point is that hockey was easier for Gabe at BC because he was surrounded with aces who helped carry him. On the other hand, Laba had to work his tush off in every single game he played. As they say, pain and progress are inseparable.

"Laba did more with less," the scout adds. "He had to bring his game up to a level of play through personal investment and good coaching. Noah had a terrific coach in Kris Mayotte at CC. Mayotte wins everywhere he goes and develops players everywhere he goes."

Another factor that puts Laba over Perreault is the measure of competition each faced in the respective leagues. Laba played in the NCHC which has won seven of the last eight National titles because their teams are older, deeper and physically stronger.

Christmas Greetings With A Neat Story About A Ranger

Nobody tells a better hockey story than my buddy Joltin' Joe Dinonisio.

Scout: "The league is a meat grinder and to survive – as Laba did – you have to bring your game up to a different level. The Big Ten and Hockey East may have better high-end players but less good teams.

"The result is that a guy like Perreault had some easy nights as opposed to the NCHC where there are no easy games. The bottom line is that Laba's pre-NHL breeding ground was good for the demands he's facing now as a Ranger."

Which is not to demean Perreault. He, too, has the goods but in a compact size with lots of

brains. This pair – combined with a general improvement I expect from Lafrenière – and a healthier Matt Rempe – are the difference-makers that will lift the Blueshirts into the playoffs.