The Critics Answer The Blueshirts Boss Emphatically

Good for Rangers owner Jim Dolan; he emerged from the shadows and talked on the radio about his hockey team.

Not a lot mind you. It was mostly Knicks and that -- more than any point – tells you how much he cares about his Rangers and hockey in general.

In a sense, Dolan's appearance took guts because if you asked 99 and 44/100 percent of fans of the Beloved Blueshirts they would politely tell him that his stickhandlers have redefined mediocre.

Dolan is no fool. He's a smart cookie but since he was doing the broadcaster a big favor by showing up, he had to at least give the Rangers a nod and defend one of the worst hires in NHL history, Chris Drury as Rangers GM.

"Drury is a winner and a competitor," Dolan asserted; fortunate that some producer didn't pull a fib detector on him.

Drury a winner? His wealthiest hockey team in America couldn't even make the playoffs last year and are currently exploring the subterranean depths of the Metropolitan Division.

My dad had a line that fit Dolan's diatribe to a T: "He's full of applesauce!"

The applesauce surplus reached a peak when Dolan pulled out the con word – CULTURE – designed to fool everybody. Culture! What culture? It's the best "nothing" word to use when you want to fake it about failure or whatever.

"Drury and Mike Sullivan are installing a new culture into that club, but the culture doesn't turn around overnight."

No kidding. With these guys in charge, forget about "overnight,"how about over a century?

Why Blueshirts Fans Are Sick And Tired Of The High Command

The Maven asked his favorite fans what they thought of owner Jim Dolan's confidence in GM Chris Drury, coach Mike Sullivan and the way the team is sinking into NHL oblivion.

Nah. The culture line doesn't mean a darn thing and Dolan knows it. But with the MSG suits it must sound like something that can be pawned off since there's nothing else worthwhile talking about.

But if Dolan insists on palming off this culture booshwah we might as well point out that if there's any "culture" in the Rangers clubhouse; it's the country club culture of soft lights and sweet music.