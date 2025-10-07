The Experts Begin To Tell You Where The Rangers Will Finish

This is supposed to be the "Rebound Year" for the Rangers and for all we know, it could be. Better still; should be.

In order to get a line on what might happen, The Maven's Roundtable has convened and here's what they say, along with my special guest, Glenn (Chico) Resch. So, without further ado, let's get with it

GLENN RESCH: "The Rangers – as a team – is okay. They really lack enough 'game-changers.' Their debits include age and not having any extra special young players. That will make them a frustrating watch this year."

MARK LINDE: "Coach Mike Sullivan will be the most important factor in the team's success. Sullivan seems to be making the right moves so far; rebuilding and restoring confidence that had been missing. The team's psyche will be the key to its resurrection; and a good start would also really help."

HUTCH COHEN: "I don't know if Sullivan can break down the many bad habits or if Igor Shesterkin's wallet will slow him down. They have to do better with defensive zone coverage, the special teams, backchecking and team cohesiveness. The philosophy must be 'We Before I.'"

GEORGE GRIMM: "The Rangers will make the playoffs. They are a better team than last season's leaderless mess. The players will have more respect for Mike Sullivan than they had for Peter Laviolette. As captain, J.T. Miller will call out the malcontents and underachievers

"Defensively, they are better with the loss of K'Andre Miller and Matt Robinson is a better seventh D than Zac Jones. The team won't miss Chris Kreider and Noah Laba looks like he may be this season's Will Cuylle and I expect a breakout season from Matt Rempe. As for goaltending, the season will depend on Shesterkin."

ALAN GREENBERG: "Last season was an aberration. Sullivan is a good coach. Look for Shesterkin to play commensurate with a $12 million goalie. If Mika Zibanejad's head is with it, he should return to form. Ditto for Artemi Panarin who was a point a game man last year despite the criticism.

"Cuylle is a budding star and Gavrikov is an improvement over K'Andre Miller. If he puts his mind to it, Adam Fox can return to Norris Trophy form. The Met Division will be tough but the Rangers have a good chance for a top three finish."

Nobody else dares to say it, so The Maven will – STANLEY CUP OR BUST!