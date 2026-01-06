The Good, The Bad And The Audacity: Rangers vs. Mammoth

THE GOOD:

1. A HALF-DECENT POWER PLAY: The return of Adam Fox has pumped some life in a power play that generated the only two Rangers goals. But let's not get too crazy. One of the two goals was recorded with a two-man advantage. (Farther down I'll tell you how the PP choked!)

2. Q FOR QUARRELSOME: Jonathan Quick got angry when Utah's Daniil But butted into his crease and made contact with the large goalie. Q did what's become natural for him – get angrier at the foe than his peace-loving teammates did.

3. POINT FOR POINTLESS: In a very tight Met Division race the Rangers got a point. That said, the fact is that too often the Blueshirts looked blue and pointless.

THE BAD:

1. IGOR'S INJURY: Until the Rangers make an official announcement regarding Shesterkin's wound, one can only guess at the severity – or not. One guess is that it's a groin injury. This much is certain; when it happened, Iggy screamed in agony!

2. PANNING PANARIN: The Maven's especially designated "game-watcher," Marc Weissman, called Breadman's game "brutal." Marc adds: "He gave the puck away all night including in overtime on the game-winning goal."

3. MOMENTUM BUSTERS: Coming off the spectacular outdoor game with a win, the Rangers figured to have the wind in their sails, hellbent against one of the NHL's weakest clubs. But this YO-YO team just can't get started, no-how. The Beloveds have now lost four out of five games.

THE AUDACITY:

1. BLUESHIRT BOOSHWAH: In his first independent media interview since January 2023, Rangers owner James Dolan appeared on Craig Carton's WFAN show on Monday. As far as The Maven can determine, Dolan's explanations – and defense of GM Chris Drury – have not been greeted with a great deal of enthusiasm in Rangerville.