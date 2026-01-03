The Good, The Bad And The Great Outdoors: RANGERS-PANTHERS

THE GOOD:

1. CONSISTENCY: The Rangers (6-0) never lose an outdoor game.

2. RECORD-BREAKER: Mika Zibanejad's hat trick plus three assists set an outdoor record.

3. SAVED BY THE SAVIOR: Igor Shesterkin blunted a strong early Florida offensive, setting the stage for his scorers to decide the game.

4. SPECIAL TEAMS SPECIAL: The Rangers went two for three on the power play and five for six on the penalty kill.

5. THE FOX FACTOR: Able Adam enhances the New York power play and it showed under the stars.

THE BAD:

1. OUTSHOT BY A MILE: The Panthers overwhelmed the Rangers in the shooting department, 37-20, escaping defeat mostly because of Shesterkin.

2. CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM: It's one win against the totally lineup-ravaged Panthers. It won't mean a fig if the Blueshirts can't be Utah at MSG.

A Winter Classic To Remember Especially If You're A Blueshirt Fan

The <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> came to Miami secure in the knowledge that they previously had gone undefeated (5-0) in outdoor NHL games.

THE GREAT OUTDOORS:

1. EXTRAVAGANZA: This was the most spectacular of all the NHL's unroofed games. Yay, Gary Bettman!

(Thanks to Rich Isaak and Marc Weissman)