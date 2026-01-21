The Good, The Bad And Whatever: Rangers vs. Kings

THE GOOD:
1. CAPTAIN DEUCE: J.T. Miller scored two goals. (Hurrah, hurrah!)
2. YOUTH IS SERVED: The Laba-Cuylle-Othmann line produced a goal and delivered solid forechecking.
3. MIGHTY MORROW: Getting steady NHL work, Adam Fox's replacement reached a career season-high sixth assist, his third in the last four games.
THE BAD:
1. SLEEPY TIME RANGERS: The Kings scored 18 seconds into the game. (Sound familiar?)
2. COMRADE GIVEAWAY: Vlad Gavrikov loses the puck; Kevin Fiala says "Thank you very much" and scores. (Vladdy misses Foxy.)
3. NOT SO QUICK: Once reliable Jonny has egregiously failed the Rangers when most needed.
THE WHATEVER:
What does a Rangers fan have to say about the "breath of fresh air?" Maven Round table regular Bernie Rohde has this to say about letter-writer Drury:
"The definition of 'insanity' is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. How can anyone with half a brain think that the individual who screwed everything up is going to fix it? Unbelievable.
Then, a sorrowful pause: "And this is how everyone will remember the Rangers 100th anniversary!"
(Thanks to Rich Isaak and Marc Weissman.)