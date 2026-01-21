Logo
New York Rangers
The Good, The Bad And Whatever: Rangers vs. Kings cover image

The Good, The Bad And Whatever: Rangers vs. Kings

Stan Fischler
58m
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn ImagesGary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

THE GOOD:

1. CAPTAIN DEUCE: J.T. Miller scored two goals. (Hurrah, hurrah!)

2. YOUTH IS SERVED: The Laba-Cuylle-Othmann line produced a goal and delivered solid forechecking.

3. MIGHTY MORROW: Getting steady NHL work, Adam Fox's replacement reached a career season-high sixth assist, his third in the last four games.

THE BAD: 

1. SLEEPY TIME RANGERS: The Kings scored 18 seconds into the game. (Sound familiar?)

2. COMRADE GIVEAWAY: Vlad Gavrikov loses the puck; Kevin Fiala says "Thank you very much" and scores. (Vladdy misses Foxy.)

3. NOT SO QUICK: Once reliable Jonny has egregiously failed the Rangers when most needed. 

THE WHATEVER: 

What does a Rangers fan have to say about the "breath of fresh air?" Maven Round table regular Bernie Rohde has this to say about letter-writer Drury:

The Rangers visited Los Angeles supposedly "breathing easier" –&nbsp; s a couple of MSG Networks analysts noted – following the now infamous Chris Drury retread letter of surrender and false hope.
"The definition of 'insanity' is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. How can anyone with half a brain think that the individual who screwed everything up is going to fix it? Unbelievable.

Then, a sorrowful pause: "And this is how everyone will remember the Rangers 100th anniversary!"

(Thanks to Rich Isaak and Marc Weissman.)

