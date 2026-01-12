The Importance Of Beating Seattle – Or Else!

This is a team in distress yet not out of the playoff equation yet, but edging closer with each loss – except none as bad as the Blueshirts' total 10-2 implosion in Boston on Saturday.
"In Boston the Rangers looked as bad – if not worse – than last year's disaster of a team," says The Old Scout. "It left Mike Sullivan tongue-tied. But he's in charge of turning things around, starting tonight."
What better opponent to beat than the Kraken, spinning their wheels – or fins depending on what a Kraken thing is – with a two-game losing streak.
Coached by former Islanders mentor Lane Lambert, Seattle has one thing over their hosts tonight – a winning record. At 20-15-8, the Kraken at least are over the .500 mark while the Beloved Blueshirts are stuck at .500.
Apart from desperately needing two points, the Blueshirts' franchise's reputation is at stake; and that goes for owner James Dolan, GM Chris Drury and the coach who has no answers so far.
Centennial celebrations – such as those periodically being held at The Garden – suggest winning but Ranger home wins are as observable as palm trees in the Arctic Circle.
The other more tangible issue is goaltending. Jonathan Quick had been looked upon as the indefatigable back-up. The problem is that the 39-year-old looked so fatigable in Beantown that he got yanked after yielding six goals to the Bruins.
His backup Spencer Martin looked like a fugitive from Saturday Night Live. Except that the goaltender – who Drury employed – is a five NHL-club reject and gave up four goals until the final buzzer rescued him.
But back to the Kraken, a beatable team -- except that the feeble Rangers of Saturday might not even be strong enough to topple the New York Americans if the Amerks ever were brought back to life.
What's on the line for your Beloved Blueshirts are – Pride, Motivation, Intensity and the need to prove to fans that there's still energy remaining to push for a playoff berth.
A win could do wonders in a lot of ways. A loss? That would be like riding the Broadway subway to the east of the sun and west of the moon!