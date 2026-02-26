The Roundtable Discusses Rangers' Future

The Post-Olympics – alias New Season – has begun.
For the Rangers it's especially melodramatic because the possibilities are endless as we sit under the (Big) Apple Tree pending the available trade moves.
Blue Collar Blue Shirt publisher Sean McCaffrey sees a pair of shocking possibilities.
"I could imagine Vinnny Trocheck going to Minnesota," sagacious Sean tells The Maven – just for starters, "and Sam Carrick returning to Edmonton."
Man, that's shocking because Trocheck is, arguably, the best all-round forward on the Blueshirts and Carrick is the toughest of Mike Sullivan's grit guys.
"It wouldn't surprise me," adds McCaffrey. "If Mika Zibanejad got an extension on his contract." (My buddy Sean has 20-20 foresight.)
Long Island-based Bernie Rohde has a different prism on his telescope. VERY different. "How about Drury really going wild trading both Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox," tosses Rohde.
Sound crazy? Not by Bernie: "By the time this 'clean up' – or whatever they want to call it – is done, Igor will be over the hill and would prefer goaltending for a winner – NOW!
"As for Fox, I believe his succession of injuries have slowed his game. But I also feel he would be hard to trade."
Let's face it, this Rangers' franchise is in a turbulent time in which some Blueshirt rooters – dazzled by the roulette possibilities – can only plead with Drury:
SHAKE IT – BUT DON'T BREAK IT!