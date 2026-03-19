Thoughts The Morning After Rangers' Loss To Devils

Watching the Blueshirts and Redshirted Devils last night, one can only guess the direction each non playoff team is heading.
Last night's 6-3 decision is somewhat to the left of meaningless since we all know that each team. will endure a lineup change.
"The Rangers shakeup could be monumental," says The Old Scout; "that is if you believe Chris Drury's 'Retool' letter; and rumblings from the inside that it could be even more intense than previously advertised."
Much will depend on what Drury can get in exchange for Vincent Trocheck and what Drury's direction will be after that deal is completed.
It might help to note who the key departures last off-season included Chris Kreider, K'Andre Miller, Zac Jones and Arthur Kaliyev.
"My question," adds The Old Scout,"is what management wants to do with J.T. Miller. If, for example it feels that he's failed in his captaincy – and is able to unload him – what can they get, based on his record this year."
Also, you have to wonder what a defenseman such as Braden Schneider can get on the market. At age 25, he'll be reaching the prime of his value in an era when experienced young blueliners could bring a decent return.
My Roundtable buddy Dave Perlmutter believes that if the current roster is healthy it could become a playoff team again; and he could be right.
The Maven wonders whether Drury would be willing to take that gamble. Based on last night's match, the answer is N-O!