Three Teams Linked To Artemi Panarin As Possible Trade Destination

With the Feb. 4 roster freeze and March 6. NHL Trade Deadline approaching, trade rumors revolving around Artemi Panarin have begun to pick up steam.
Quickly after New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury issued a letter outlining the team’s plan to retool the roster, it was reported that Drury held an individual meeting with Panarin and informed him that the Rangers do not plan to re-sign him past this season and will look to trade him to anywhere he wishes to go.
Panarin’s seven-year, $81.5 million contract is set to expire this upcoming summer, as he will become an unrestricted free agent if a contract extension is not signed before July 1.
In a potential deal for Panarin, the Rangers are reportedly seeking a similar return to the one the New York Islanders received for Brock Nelson from the Colorado Avalanche.
"He's the name that everyone's focused on right now and if you'll remember last year Brock Nelson was traded from the Islanders to Colorado and the trade was for Cal Ritchie, a first rounder, and a conditional third, there were other players involved, but those were the key pieces, and it sounds like that's where the Rangers starting point is with Panarin right now,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said.
Which teams may be in the mix for Panarin’s services?
Friedman links a few specific teams to Panarin, including the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and Washington Capitals.
It’s unclear if he would be willing to waive his no-move clause for any of these three teams or if he has a preference on exactly where he would like to end up.
“I think some of the teams are looking around, Anaheim,” Friedman said. “Panarin has a history with Joel Quenneville, I think LA has some decisions to make about their overall situation where they are right now and where they truly are as a franchise and what an extension would look like, I think Washington with an extension, and I think there's a bunch of other teams, I'm always conceding that I'm missing teams in on this, but I think that's kinda where the market starts, the trade talks start and some of the teams are trying to figure out what Panarin is willing to do.”
In 51 games this season, the 34-year-old forward has recorded 19 goals, 37 assists, and 56 points, while averaging 20:51 minutes.