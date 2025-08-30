Top 10 Rangers In NHL 26 Revealed

NHL 26's release date is rapidly approaching, as it will be available to play on Sep. 12. Due to this, EA Sports has revealed the top 10 players on each team in the game.

The top two New York Rangers in NHL 26 are winger Artemi Panarin and goalie Igor Shesterkin, as they have each been given 92 overall ratings. Panarin played in 80 games this past season, where he had 37 goals and 89 points. Shesterkin, on the other hand, had a 27-29-5 record, a .905 save percentage, and a 2.86 goals-against average.

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox is next on the list, as the star blueliner has been given a 90 overall rating. Following Fox are Rangers star centers J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck. Miller has been given an 89 overall rating in NHL 26, while Trocheck is right behind him with an 88 overall rating.

Defenseman Braden Schneider and forward Mika Zibanejad are the next best Rangers players, as they both have been given 86 overall ratings in NHL 26. From there, Alexis Lafreniere, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Will Cuylle round off the Rangers' top 10, as they have each been given 85 overall ratings in NHL 26.

