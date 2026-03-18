Tye Kartye and Noah Laba Emerging Into Strong Third-Line Duo

Tye Kartye and Noah Laba’s instantaneous chemistry has brought much-needed stability to the Rangers’ third line.
On Feb. 27, the Rangers claimed Kartye off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. The Blueshirts brass reportedly liked him for his size, physicality, and penalty-killing ability, so they decided to take a flyer on the undrafted forward, who had previously played in 180 games for the Kraken over three seasons.
The 24-year-old forward has provided the Rangers with an immediate impact, playing a pivotal role on the penalty kill, while sneakily becoming an offensive threat, recording two goals, five assists, and seven points in the nine games.
“I think he's fit in really well. I think he's a great kid first and foremost. He's really coachable. He's enthusiastic. He loves hockey, and that energy is contagious, and we love that about him,” Sullivan said of Kartye. “He's a good player. I mean, he brings a speed dimension to our lineup that I think is helpful. He's good in the puck pursuit game. He gets in on pucks. He's physical. He'll finish checks. He helps us on a penalty kill.”
Sullivan and the coaching staff quickly came to the realization that Kartye’s style of play perfectly complements Laba, which is why they were ultimately put on the same line.
Both Kartye and Laba provide the Rangers with a combination of speed and physicality, making them a difficult duo for opposing teams to play against.
Over the past six games, Laba has recorded three goals, two assists, and five points, showing his offensive improvement playing alongside Kartye.
The two forwards have also played a critical role on the penalty kill together, with their versatility and strong two-way game.
Over the Rangers’ most recent stretch, Sullivan has built more and more trust with this newly assembled duo because of their reliability at both ends of the ice.
“I think him (Kartye) and Labs (Laba) have played well together,” Sullivan said. “They play a straight-ahead, simple game. They both can really skate, so there's their speed on that line. They both have an element of physicality to their games, which is important, especially when you're playing on the defensive side. I think that line has had some strong games for us. They're a great momentum line.
“They're getting better at the defensive side of the game, where we have a comfort level putting them on the ice in D-zone situations against other teams’ players. That has been the evolution of Labs’s game throughout the course of this year, and I think Tye helps in that regard.”
Kartye and Laba are adding a spark to the Rangers’ bottom-six forward unit that they simply haven’t had all season long.
The Rangers are also looking toward the future in a “retooling” state. Kartye, being 24 years old, and Laba, being 22 years old, make them both enticing pieces for the future and a potential duo who can establish a real foundation for the Rangers’ bottom six down the line.