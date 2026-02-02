Vincent Iorio Wants To Continue To Be ‘Happy-Go-Lucky Kid’ With Rangers

Vincent Iorio took part in his first practice with the New York Rangers on Monday since being claimed off waivers.
Despite practicing as an extra defenseman, Mike Sullivan appeared to be impressed with Iorio, who he feels could bring a lot to the table.
“I thought he looked good today,” Sullivan said of Iorio. “First time seeing him up close, but it looks like he has decent puck skills, he has good size. It’s not an easy thing just jumping into a brand new team like that, but I thought he executed pretty well in the drills that we were doing. Maybe the biggest thing that jumped out at me was his ability to move the puck, and I think that skillset will certainly help us.”
Iorio was officially initiated into the group as he skated through an organized line of all the players while they tapped him with their sticks.
After practice, Iorio showed his personal side and opened up about the mindset that he tried to carry on a daily basis.
“Since I've been playing pro, I've gone through a lot of ups and downs. For me just to continue to have that positive mindset and just be the happy-go-lucky kid that I am,” Iorio said. “I pride myself on smiling, come to the rink every day, and just being happy, and I’m going to continue to do the same thing here.”
Up and down is a good way to describe Iorio’s NHL career up to this point
The 2021 second-round pick has already been waived by both the Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks, while playing in just 30 games over a three-season span.
Now, the 23-year-old defenseman gets a fresh start and opportunity to prove himself on a Rangers team starving for promising young talent.
“Greatful,” Iorio said of how he feels getting an opportunity with the Rangers. “My parents growing up, they really preached the 1% better each day and being happy with where you're at in life. For me, playing this game is such a privilege, playing in this league is such a privilege, and especially a team like New York is such a privilege.”