Vincent Trocheck Emotional And Honored After Being Named To USA Olympic Team

Vincent Trocheck will represent the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

When Trocheck received a call from Team USA general manager Bill Guerin, informing him that he would have the opportunity to represent his country at the Olympics for the first time in his career, he was overwhelmed with emotions.

“Emotional, really,” Trocheck said about his feelings being named to the U.S. Olympic team. “Just to be mentioned in the same breath as a lot of these guys, it's such an honor. You grow up watching the Olympics. The stage is something that everybody dreams of playing in. I wasn't sure. Obviously, I was nervous. Getting that call from Billy was a really special moment for me.”

Trocheck played for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, which is why he wasn’t sure if Guerin was calling to inform him that he would or would not be on the Olympic roster.

“I mean, I figured that I'd get a call either way just because I was there last year, and so getting a call from him was nerve-racking, but at the end of the day, like I said, it's just an honor to be mentioned the same breath as a lot of these guys,” Trocheck said.

On top of fulfilling a life-long dream of playing at the Olympics, Trocheck gets to do it with J.T. Miller, his current teammate with the New York Rangers and long-time friend.

J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck have officially made the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team and will play at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

They both grew up in Pittsburgh together, so going from being teammates at the grassroots level to playing alongside one another at the highest global stage really marks a full-circle moment.

“Growing up with J.T., being able to do these kind of things together with our families is something that we'll cherish forever,” Trocheck said.

This season, the 32-year-old forward has recorded nine goals, 15 assists, and 24 points in 29 games, while averaging 21:05.