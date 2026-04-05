What's Going On Here? Rangers Showing Signs Of Life To Close Out Season

The Rangers turned back the clock to accommodate Daylight Saving Time. What they also wanted to do was turn back the CALENDAR!
"'All of a sudden, they're skating like a playoff team," says The Old Scout. "It's too bad they didn't play this way when it counted."
True enough but the 4-1 win over the playoff-seeking Red Wings yesterday at The Garden delivered playoff hope – in the future.
"If Gabe Perreault can play next season like he did against Detroit," adds The Old Scout, "he'll automatically become the cornerstone of the offense. Ditto for some of the other kids."
Adam Sýkora and Jaroslav Chmelař could easily be Rangers next season but it was Perreault's hat trick that had the matinee crowd thinking that GM Chris Drury's no-fooling around "Retool" is for real.
Truth is Reality starts in October but – for tonight we'll see how Gabe and his chums fare against Alex Ovechkin who very likely will be making his last appearance before the Manhattan crowd.
If so, it's high time we salute one of the most exceptional players in the history of the game: YAY! OVIE.