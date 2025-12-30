What To Make Of Team Chameleon Alias The Blueshirts

Trying to figure what this Rangers team is all about is roughly equivalent to cycling from here to eternity.

A night in Raleigh leaves us with this much evidence.

1. A 3-2 overtime loss is a Pyrrhic victory because the New Yorkers came away with a point against the Division leaders in Carolina.

2. The formula holds: Igor Shesterkin's goaltending avoided a 6-2 loss.

3. New York's offense is so weak that the goal-scoring heroes had to be defenseman Vlad Gavrtikov and Jonny Brodzinski.

4. If that isn't bad enough, the Rangers were outshot almost two-to-one (35-19).

5. Egad, what a cad! The Blueshirts were beaten by Carolina's fourth-string goalie, Brandon Bussi. (This guy didn't miss the bus!)

The three-game road trip still could be a winner if they top Washington – very doable – tomorrow – and then Florida, which has many aces out with injuries.

An Optimist Looks At A Good Blueshirt New Year

Skeptics to the contrary; the season is not yet a dead one for the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a>.

Coach Mike Sullivan is happy. "We competed hard and when it was five-on-five we had our moments," Sully proclaims.

You would be happy, too, as the highest-paid bench boss in the NHL – with no fear of firing!