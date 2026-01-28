Where Do The Blueshirts Go From Here?

About the only thing we know for sure -- well, sort of -- is that they are not going to the playoffs. After that all bets are off – and your guess is as good as The Maven's.
Maybe better. As a matter of fact, maybe much better. Consider the following – with Maven
thoughts on each item:
1. GOALTENDING: Jonathan Quick will retire at season's end; preferably with glory. Chris Drury will go fishing for a backup and has plenty of time – and choices – ahead.
2. MIKA ZIBANEJAD: The likelihood of a trade is slim to none since he likes his gig here and produces bountifully in his "minus" fashion. The Maven considers his possible departure by trade the longest of longshots.
3. BREADMAN: The Great Panarin is the most likely goner before the Trade Deadline. Of course, the Asterisk * says there could be a holdup: A. If Bready refuses to lift his no-trade clause, or, B. The unlikely scenario whereby Drury cannot make a good deal.
4. DEFENSE: Brittle or not, Adam Fox stays, along with his sidekick Vlad Gavrikov. After that, all bets are off. Dumping disappointing Braden Schneider is a possibility. The overall D started the season as an asset which now is a debit.
5. COACHING: It sadly is no better than a year ago and – in some cases – worse. But Mike Sullivan is as locked in as his general manager. Another punko season like this and Drury will have to dump Mike – unless James Dolan eschews Drury first.
6. MANAGING: Drury imported his Boston buddies and, in this case, nepotism rotted on the vine. The GM is fortunate that owner James Dolan worries a lot more about his Knicks. One more rebuilding year that fries in the MSG pan will allow Drury to fry pizzas somewhere in the Connecticut wilds.
7. MARKETING: This disaster of a franchise ruined the Centennial celebrations. That said, a new season will feature promises of a rebuild and there will be enough replacement fans to fill seats forfeited by those who already have vowed, "Enough already!"
8. THE FUTURE: Start with Gabe Perreault and Noah Laba.