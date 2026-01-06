Where Do We Go From Here, Rangers Fans; Where Do We Go From Here?

The new season has begun with the Rangers easily within reach of a playoff berth – if they extract the best hockey from their best players. Last night they did not – especially Breadman Panarin, the club's most important player.

Taken overall, he was the worst.

Last night's MSG challenge from the Utah Mammoth offered a good test of where the Blueshirts are going from here. They failed, losing 3-2 in overtime

On paper, a standings surge is doable since neither those immediately ahead of the New Yorkers in the Met Division – Devils, Capitals, Penguins, Flyers and Islanders – are still within easy reach.

But to do so the Rangers must do better than losing four of their last five games. What's more, the former Coyotes-turned-Mammoth entered The World's Most Famous Arena as not exactly the kind of club that puts fear in the hearts of foes – except, of course, the Rangers whose 44 games played is the most of every NHL club except Detroit.

So, what the Blueshirts did was play the kind of game that makes their outdoor win over Florida a dim, distant memory.

"The only plus last night," says The Old Scout, "is that they squeezed a point out of a game in which they were outplayed."

Of New York's two power play goals, one was with a big-deal two-man advantage. BUT,

they later got a gift power play that could have won the game with 3:14 remaining in the third period. By contrast – considering the time and score – was so futile, the Blueshirts managed only one shot on goal.

Igor Shesterkin's Injury Will Impact Rangers' Outlook On Season And Trade Deadline Strategy

The New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/">Rangers</a>’ 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth was overshadowed by Igor Shetserkin’s injury scare.

"The Rangers offense is pitiful," adds The Old Scout, "and when it comes to five on five play, they simply don't measure up."

But in this zany Met Division race, the Rangers still have 38 games left. While they are only three points out of last place, they are not that far from getting in a serious playoff place either.

However, if you use the loss to Utah as a barometer – not to mention the possible loss of Shesterkin for more than a few games – the Beloveds are going to have to shape up or ship out!

As we now know, it's a mammoth challenge!