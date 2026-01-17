Logo
New York Rangers
Why James Dolan And Chris Drury's Past Should Have Fans Skeptical

Why James Dolan And Chris Drury's Past Should Have Fans Skeptical

Stan Fischler
6h
Brad Penner-Imagn ImagesBrad Penner-Imagn Images

James Dolan and Chris Drury are clueless and here's why:

1. A few years ago James Dolan publicly – not privately – ripped NHL discipline czar George Parros as "unfit" in a public letter. The league fined MSG $250,000 for Jimmy's outrage.

2. Just days later Dolan fired two of the smartest hockey people – also beloved – team president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton. It was a mad, impetuous move.

3. Dolan demanded a team with more pushback but Drury failed. NOW that same Drury writes a letter saying the team needs more tough players.

"Dolan directed Drury to bring in more players with sandpaper and grit," wrote Steve Zipay in The Hockey News'  Money And Power 2022 issue. 

New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury sent out a message to fans on Friday indicating the direction the franchise will take as the trade deadline looms.&nbsp;
Drury failed and now he claims that he's actually gonna do it. (Don't hold your breath.) Conclusion: Same old, same old!

Official Rangers' Fans' Song. "Seems To Me I've Heard That Song Before."

