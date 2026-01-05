Why The Real NHL Season Begins Tonight For The Blueshirts

The first half of the NHL season has been fun, games, interesting and overflowing with good story lines.

But compared to what's about to come for the Rangers; it was merely basic training. No more, no less.

Starting tonight the real – as in REAL – season begins. If the schedule was a horse race; everyone is at the far turn with the homestretch two months away.

But Tonight's bout with the Utah Mammoth has all kinds of meaning for the Beloved Blueshirts and here's why:

1. THE PARTY IS OVER: Enough with the Winter Classic hangover. It was a sensational event – an all-time great NHL Production and two points for the Beloved Blueshirts. In this torrid race, however, it become ancient history in a hurry.

2. REALITY CHECK: The cynics – also defined as "realists" – call them "The Same Old Rangers" and expect a drift back to YO-YO Blueshirt hockey. We'll find out tonight in a no-excuse game for New York to win. The Rangers must prove the cynics wrong.

3. THE FOX FOLLY: Coach Mike Sullivan delivered a gratuitous kick in the tush to his best defenseman Adam Fox by leaving his ace off Team USA which Sully just happens to be coaching. Figure Fox to shake off the insult but, then again, he may not. Then what?

4. STREAK-MAKERS: With goaltending as New York's major asset, others who could make a difference with consistent A-games include Breadman Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Vlad Gavrikov, Vincent Trocheck and the captain, J.T. Miller. (Not just once in a while A-games; I'm talking about regular ones, a la Sidney Crosby.

What To Make Of Team Chameleon Alias The Blueshirts

Trying to figure what this <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> team is all about is roughly equivalent to cycling from here to eternity.

5. A GRUNT TO WATCH: Against the Islanders on December 27th, Matt Rempe was effective driving to the net, forechecking well and nearly scored with an around the net thrust. Given enough ice time, The Skating Giraffe could get better and better! (USE HIM MORE!)

6. BIGGEST NEEDS: Consistency and team spirit!