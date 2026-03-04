With More Trust Comes More Responsibility For Gabe Perreault

“He’s got a high hockey IQ,” Sullivan said of Perreault. “I think he's learning through the experience. Nothing is a better teacher than the experience itself, And so he's being forced to have to think and execute it at an NHL pace. I think he's figuring out what works and what doesn't, and some of the nuances of the game, how to protect pucks in plays along the wall, how to create separation coming out of the corner, how to win puck battles, things of that nature.