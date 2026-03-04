With More Trust Comes More Responsibility For Gabe Perreault

If you didn’t notice Perreault’s impact beforehand, he had his true coming-out party on Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, as he was consequential in helping the Rangers’ climb back from a third-period four-goal deficit.
The 20-year-old forward recorded two goals, one assist, and three points.
Perreault had his fingerprints all over this comeback, and it showed that he is blossoming into his own at the NHL level.
“He’s got a high hockey IQ,” Sullivan said of Perreault. “I think he's learning through the experience. Nothing is a better teacher than the experience itself, And so he's being forced to have to think and execute it at an NHL pace. I think he's figuring out what works and what doesn't, and some of the nuances of the game, how to protect pucks in plays along the wall, how to create separation coming out of the corner, how to win puck battles, things of that nature.
“I think experiential learning is invaluable in those circumstances. He has a high aptitude, and so I think his learning curve continues to grow. I think with that, the game is also slowing down in his mind, he's anticipating things of that nature. I think when players do things like that, they have success and (it) equals confidence, and then the confidence breeds more success. I think all of that has taken place with Gabe.”
Perreault's natural offensive skillsets and instincts are unlike any other prospect the Rangers currently have in their prospect pipeline.
He’s beginning to grow more and more comfortable, and as a result, we are seeing more of the playmaking ability and offensive poise that made him such a highly touted prospect during his time at Boston College on full display.
“I think I’ve been getting a lot of chances and feeling more comfortable and more confident each day,” Perreault said. “The guys have made it super easy for me. I feel better and better each day.”
Since getting called up from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League in December, Perreault has continued to build trust with Mike Sullivan.
With more trust comes more responsibility. Sullivan has put Perreault in situations where he can thrive and grow, as he’s played in an important top-six role on a line alongside J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad.
In recent games, Sullivan has even begun to throw Perreault on the ice in late-game circumstances, overtime situations, and on the power play.
“I think I've been getting more confident and more comfortable,” Perreault said. “With him (Sullivan), he’s made it more easier on me. Trying to teach me a lot, and he’s been really good with me. I think that confidence and being more comfortable comes with his belief in the way he sees me.”
Perreault has recently seen up to 17 minutes per game, with his time on ice continuing to increase.
While Perreault still has a long way to go before he ultimately reaches his full potential, he’s laying the groundwork for what is to come of him in the future on Broadway.