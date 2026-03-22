Senators Clobber Leafs 5-2 To Move To Within Three Points Of Red Wings For Playoff Spot

Jordan Spence and Tyler Kleven each helped set up two goals on Saturday night as the Ottawa Senators rolled to a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, outshooting them 43-14 in the process.
The Senators looked to have the game well in hand, building a 3-0 second-period lead before Toronto pushed back. The Leafs clawed their way to within one, but Michael Amadio’s third-period goal poured cold water on the embers of a comeback, before Ridly Greig’s late marker ultimately sealed the win.
Ottawa also got goals from Tim Stützle, Claude Giroux, and Warren Foegele, who now has four goals in eight games since joining the club.
Easton Cowan led the way for Toronto with a goal and an assist, while John Tavares added the other Leafs goal.
This was a game the Senators absolutely had to have, and not just because they're right in the thick of the playoff chase. The circumstances were clearly tilted in their favour.
Toronto has gone from first to worst in the Atlantic this season and is now playing out the string. They were already without Auston Matthews due to a knee injury, and had also lost Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton to trades at the deadline two weeks ago. Just before puck drop, the Leafs were dealt another blow when Morgan Rielly was ruled out.
But the headaches didn't end there. After preparing all day to be the backup, Joseph Woll was forced into action after William Nylander’s shot struck starter Anthony Stolarz in the throat area during warmups. Stolarz was taken to the hospital to be examined, forcing the Leafs into an EBUG situation.
The Senators had an injury scare of their own when Oliver Ekman-Larsson skated almost the length of the ice and drove Dennis Gilbert hard into the end boards. Gilbert stayed down for roughly a minute before leaving the game, appearing to favour his shoulder.
If Gilbert is sidelined, and Travis Green says it could be a while, Ottawa could turn to Lassi Thomson, who's already with the team as the seventh defenceman. But that doesn't mean Thomson is necessarily the next man up. That may be Carter Yakemchuk, who may still be in Belleville because he needs to play, not sit in an NHL press box as the seventh man.
Late in the game, Fabian Zetterlund nearly added a highlight-reel finish, attempting a Michigan-style goal behind the Toronto net. He couldn’t quite pull it off, but Sens fans would have described it as a fitting exclamation point against their hated rivals, reminiscent of Greig’s infamous empty-net clapper that riled the Leafs up a few years ago.
The victory moves the Senators to within one point of the New York Islanders, who were hammered 7-3 in Montreal on Saturday night, and three points behind Detroit for the final Wild Card spot.
The Senators are back in action Monday night in New York against the Rangers. If they win that one, they may have a chance to pass the idle Red Wings and into a playoff spot when they face the Wings in a massive head-to-head showdown on Tuesday in Detroit.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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