Senators-Sharks: One Year Later, The Fabian Zetterlund Trade Is Still Taking Shape

However, Zetterlund cooled off after arriving in Ottawa, finishing the regular season with just five points in 20 games and then going scoreless in six playoff games. In his first full season with the Senators, Zetterlund has had his moments, but with Ottawa boasting a fairly deep forward group, his production of 12 goals and 12 assists in 65 games hasn’t been enough to secure a consistent spot in the team’s top nine.