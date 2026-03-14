With Injuries To Sanderson And Jensen, Senators Top Up Blue Line Depth At AHL Trade Deadline

Kidney was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The former Gatineau Olympique was a two-time 100-point scorer in the QMJHL. Kidney also represented Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship, but he's still trying to find his way as a pro. He spent two seasons in AHL Laval before being sent to the ECHL earlier this season.