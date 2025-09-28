A Five-Year Glance At The Ottawa Senators Roster Overhaul

Five years might not seem like a long time, but in the NHL, it can feel like a lifetime. For the Ottawa Senators, the difference between their 2020–21 opening night roster and the group projected to hit the ice to open the 2025–26 season is quite staggering. In fact, of the 19 players who dressed for that first game in January of 2021, only a small handful would have any shot at cracking today’s lineup.

When you stack the two rosters side by side, the transformation is impossible to ignore. Ottawa has gone from a patchwork rebuilding lineup to a team brimming with talent and high expectations.

Players Who Wouldn’t Get A Look Today

Of those 19 players from 2020–21, the majority would have little to no chance of making the current Senators roster. Names like Matt Murray, Nikita Zaitsev, Christian Wolanin, Derek Stepan, Cédric Paquette, Josh Brown, Artem Anisimov, Braydon Coburn, and Chris Tierney are reminders of a different era — one where Ottawa was barely treading water. It was hard to say which was more severe, the volatility of Sens' ownership or the sluggishness of their rebuild attempt.

Most of the players above have since retired (Stepan, Anisimov, Coburn), shifted overseas (Zaitsev, Paquette, Tierney), or are now clinging to bubble status between NHL and AHL (Murray, Wolanin, Brown, Watson). Simply put, they’re no longer near the standard set by Ottawa’s current core.

Players Who Might Have An Outside Chance

Two others, Erik Gudbranson (now in Columbus) and Evgenii Dadonov (in New Jersey), are still in the NHL, but neither would have an easy time carving out a spot in Ottawa’s lineup today. Back in 2020–21, they were relied on as everyday players. Now, they’d be depth options.

Players Who Were Good Enough, But Moved On

A few names from that opening night roster remain good NHL players, just not in Ottawa anymore. Nick Paul has found a long-term home in Tampa Bay, Connor Brown is still in the league as a two-way forward with New Jersey, and Josh Norris was traded to Buffalo back at the deadline. All three were quality players who would still be assets in Ottawa, but the page has been turned.

The Pillars

That leaves just four players from that night who are still here and thriving: Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, Thomas Chabot, and Drake Batherson.

Tkachuk, now captain, has been the heartbeat of the franchise for most of the past five years. Stützle, still a teenager back in 2020–21, has blossomed into a superstar center. Chabot remains a solid puck-moving top-four defenseman, while Batherson continues to be a consistent offensive weapon. These are the four building blocks that carried Ottawa through the darkest days of the rebuild and into what they hope is the start of a sustained run of contention.

When you step back and see that only six of the 19 players from that opening night lineup in 2020–21 would realistically have a place in the current roster, it underscores just how much things have changed. It also explains why it took so long to return to contention.

This wasn’t just about waiting for prospects to develop — it was about clearing out and replacing nearly an entire roster.

More Sens Headlines From The Hockey News Ottawa:

Former Senator Josh Norris Embraces New Opportunity To Prove Himself

Ottawa Senators Cut 17 Players Before Heading To Quebec City

Will This Be Shane Pinto's Breakout Year With The Senators?

Drake Batherson Joins Ottawa Senators List Of Preseason Injury Concerns

Pinto Plays Hero In Senators Preseason Overtime Win Over Leafs

After Two Broken Clavicles, Kaliyev Targets Capital Comeback