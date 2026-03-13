After Loss To Montreal, Linus Ullmark's Post-Game Media Availability Lasts 25 Seconds

After the Ottawa Senators' 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, Sens goalie Linus Ullmark was, predictably, made available to the local media.
Ullmark probably wasn't in the best of moods after the loss, particularly after the winning goal by Canadiens rookie Ivan Demidov. The third-period goal stood up as the winner, frustrating Senators fans, many of whom vented about it on social media.
While Ullmark deserves credit for being available after a tough game, it was clear he wasn't going to be particularly forthcoming with his answers.
TSN 1200's Gord Wilson asked about it being a disappointing result, given the circumstances and the playoff atmosphere in the building.
"Yep!" Ullmark said. "Spot on. Very much."
Wilson tried again, falling back on a reference that Ullmark has used in the past that comes from the TV show Ted Lasso. Wilson asked about the importance of forgetting the result quickly and maintaining a short memory like a goldfish.
"Yeah. Spot on, once again," Ullmark said with a smile and a sideways glance.
TSN's Claire Hanna then gave it a go, asking for Ullmark's thoughts on the Canadiens' winning goal and what he saw.
"Nothing, really," Ullmark said. "I mean, he does a good job of shooting it through, and I feel like I have it. But the puck bounced their way at the end."
At that point, things went quiet.
Ullmark looked to his left and his right, smiling, and assumed more questions were coming. But reporters, who were either frustrated or fresh out of questions, were content to leave 25 seconds after the media availability began.
Ullmark's interactions with the Ottawa media have proven unpredictable at times. Last season, his first with the club, he was asked by a reporter about something unrelated, then shoehorned this comment into the conversation:
"I think it's just the media who've been doing their job and not doing their job. Writing things and saying things that haven't totally been the truth."
When Julian McKenzie from the Athletic asked him to elaborate on that, he wouldn't.
"Nope. That's for you to think about."
It is nice when players give you something to think about. But that certainly wasn't the case in the 25-second gathering on Thursday night, in what was surely the shortest media availability in Sens history.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was originally published at The Hockey News. For more Senators news, analysis, and features, visit the Ottawa Senators site at The Hockey News.
