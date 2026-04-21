After Monday's Double OT Heartbreaker, Senators Head Home, Embracing Silver Linings: 'We Know We Can Beat This Team'

Results of a Successful Coach’s Challenge - In cases where a Challenge has been initiated for an “Off-Side Play Leading to a Goal” or a “Missed Game Stoppage Event in the Offensive Zone Leading to a Goal” (either by the team or by the NHL Situation Room), and a determination is made that the GOAL call on the ice should be overturned, the goal will be disallowed and the clock will be reset to the time at which the play should have been stopped for the missed infraction. In such cases, a face-off will ensue in the ice location where it would have otherwise occurred had the on-ice infraction been called properly. If one or more penalties (minor or major) are assessed between the time of the missed infraction and the video review that disallows the apparently goal, the offending team(s) (and responsible Player(s)) will still be required to serve the penalty(ies) identified and assessed, and the time of the penalty(ies) will be recorded as the time at which the play should have been stopped for the missed infraction.