Drama? What Drama? Through All The Noise, The Playoff-Bound Senators Held Their Ground

Trade rumors surrounding their captain, who picked this season to perhaps overshare his thoughts on a podcast with his brother. Questions about whether the Senators would welcome back Alex Formenton after a sexual assault trial. Their goalie taking a multi-week leave of absence and vicious online rumors that sprung forth from it. Snail’s pace progress on a new arena. Controversy surrounding the American Olympic gold medalist team members. No first-round pick to soften the sting of their last place standing in January. Virtually their entire defensive corps injured during the home stretch. A playoff race where none of the teams they were chasing were conceding any ground until the Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New York Islanders finally blinked in the final stretch of the season.