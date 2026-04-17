The Farm System Everyone Doubted Helped Save The Senators Season

When the Senators suffered multiple injuries in the most crucial part of their season, four Belleville Senators stepped up.
When the topic of organizational depth is raised, the Ottawa Senators organization has been heavily criticized as being one of the worst in the league.
No one questioned the talent in Ottawa, but there was always a looming fear that the Belleville Senators didn’t have enough NHL-ready players and prospects to backfill in case the worst happened.
Well, in the final 6-7 weeks of the season, the worst happened.
The defensive core, in particular, was tested heavily at a time when the Senators were on the outside looking in on a playoff spot with multiple teams to overtake.
Now, after game 82 is in the books with a final victory in the Battle of Ontario, it’s time to look at the unsung heroes who came up played a pivotal role in the Senators qualifying for the postseason dance.
1) Lassi Thomson
The former Senators first rounder from 2019 took his act back to Sweden in 2024-25 and then returned to Belleville where he led all AHL defensemen in goals scored (14) before his recall.
When the Senators selected him, they likely hoped they had found what Jordan Spence appears to have become.
Thomson certainly hasn’t looked out of place in the 11 games he played in, logging an average of 13:23 in TOI in important games. He also did so playing the left and right sides.
Though the 25-year-old may never reach that level of production, he may have done enough to warrant a more permanent gig in the show next season based on how he played down the stretch.
As the Senators' walking wounded emerge from sick bay, Thomson may end up being relegated to the role of a black ace. He appears to have done enough to put Travis Green’s mind at ease that he can come in and backfill should the need arise.
2) Dennis Gilbert
Gilbert was acquired in exchange for Maxence Guenette to compensate for the loss of Donovan Sebrango on waivers to the Florida Panthers.
He toiled in the AHL for most of the season and was the primary recall when Jake Sanderson went down.
Gilbert also succumbed to injury, but he functioned effectively with Niklas Matinpalo in the bottom pair role before that. Depending on Tyler Kleven’s return status, he may be needed against Carolina at some point where his 119 career regular season games of experience could come in handy.
3) Carter Yakemchuk
The fan base breathed a collective sigh of relief when Yakemchuk played a pivotal role in his regular season debut against the Detroit Red Wings.
His no-look assist to Tim Stutzle on the power play, followed by his first career goal, showed the pundits that his year in Belleville had not been without reward.
Though he may never be regarded as a defensive stalwart, he certainly showed that he has a future in the Senators lineup and that that future may come sooner than later.
The fan base also breathed a collective sigh of relief when Yakemchuk cleared concussion protocol before his return to Belleville.
He may have only played four games, but he left an impression with an average of 14:32 per game and will likely serve as a black ace when Belleville wraps up its regular season.
4) Cameron Crotty
Crotty became the 13th defenseman to suit up for the Senators this season when Yakemchuk suffered his concussion.
The local product, who was acquired in the off-season, played a steady stay-at-home role in his six games, where he logged an average of 14:45 per game.
He certainly hasn’t looked out of place and even when Yakemchuk was cleared of concussion protocol, Ottawa kept him and let the latter go back to log the heavier minutes in Belleville.
With the defensive core returning to health heading into the playoffs, Thomson, Gilbert, Yakemchuk, and Crotty have done more than enough to instill confidence that they can deliver if called upon.
The ability to backfill for injuries says a lot, not only about the players in the system, but the system itself.
The structure that Travis Green and his staff have in place allows players to step into roles they are comfortable with and sets them up for success.
The Belleville Senators may not have a playoff run in them, but that's because they had to serve at the pleasure of the parent club. 13 B-Sens suited up for Ottawa throughout the season.
No matter what happens now, these unsung heroes certainly played a role in helping Ottawa get to the dance.
Pat Maguire
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
Through All The Noise, The Playoff-Bound Senators Held Their Ground
Drake Batherson's Eight-Year Career Climb Is One For The NHL History Books
Senators Announce Plans For 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Ticket Sales This Week
Shane Pinto Isn’t Just In The Selke Conversation… He Should Be One Of The Favourites
Great Opportunities: The Rise Of Senators Defenseman Jordan Spence