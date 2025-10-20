Farm Report: Senators AHL Club in Belleville Earns OT Point on Home Opener Weekend

Weekend Recap From the AHL's Belleville Senators

It wasn't as many points as they hoped to collect on their home opening weekend at CAA Arena, but the Belleville Senators are off and running in 2025-26. Ottawa's AHL affiliate earned a point in an overtime loss against the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) in their home opener on Saturday, then saw a comeback effort fall short on Sunday against the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning).﻿﻿

Here's a recap of the action as the B-Sens get set to finish a three-game homestand against the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) this week, before heading to Toronto for a weekend set with the Marlies.

Saturday, October 18, 2025: Belleville Senators - 1 vs Toronto Marlies - 2 (OT)﻿﻿

Back on home ice for the first time this season the Belleville Senators treated fans to a fast-paced, playoff-style game against the Toronto Marlies last Saturday. Toronto scored in the second period and Oskar Pettersson evened things in the third to force overtime, but it was the Marlies who took the first Battle of Ontario matchup for 2025-26.﻿﻿

GAME RECAP | BOX SCORE

Sunday, October 19, 2025: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Syracuse Crunch - 5﻿﻿

Three more Belleville Sens scored their first goals of the season in the club's first home matinee of the campaign last Sunday. Wyatt Bongiovanni tallied in the first, Cam Crotty scored his first as a Senator in the third and Lassi Thomson also counted in the final frame, but Belleville was beaten 5-3 by the Syracuse Crunch. Leevi Merilainen was busy for Belleville in the loss, stopping 35 of the 40 shots he faced in the defeat.﻿﻿

GAME RECAP | BOX SCORE

Recent Transactions﻿﻿

Oct.16/25: #12 Danny Katic (LW) – ADD – Recalled from loan to Allen (ECHL)

Oct.16/25: #43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.17/25: #15 Olle Lycksell (F) - ADD - Loaned from Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.19/25: #40 Mads Sogaard (G) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.19/25: #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) - ADD - Loaned from Ottawa (NHL)﻿﻿

Trading Places: Ottawa Senators Loan Merilainen To AHL Belleville, Call Up Sogaard

Senators send Merilainen to get reps in Belleville, while Sogaard returns to Ottawa for practice.

You can click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

This Week﻿﻿

Another week of key, early-season, divisional games is ahead for the Senators. The Laval Rocket come to CAA arena for the first Winning Wednesday of the season on October 22 at 7:00 p.m. Then, they'll visit the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26, with both games starting at 4:00 p.m.

More Sens headlines at the Hockey News Ottawa:

Senators Send Swedish Winger Down To The Minors on Friday

Tkachuk Has Successful Thumb Surgery And Will Miss 6-8 Weeks

Sens Call Up Kaliyev As Tkachuk Goes On IR

Senators Suffer Discouraging 8-4 Loss At Buffalo

Senators Lose Sebrango, Claimed Off Waivers By Florida

An Early Glance At The Senators' Goaltending Pipeline