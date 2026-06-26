Dollars And Spence: Senators Re-Sign Defenseman Jordan Spence

Spence will never be mistaken for a bruising defenceman who thrives on boxing out and clearing the net front. His strengths lie in his skating, stick, and astutely using body position to seal plays off along the wall to separate opponents from the puck. Rather than collapsing and allowing opposing forwards to gain the offensive zone, Spence is at his best when he closes effectively in the neutral zone, forcing forwards to make quick reads and hopefully poor decisions.