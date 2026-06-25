Mike Babcock Hires Former Senators Head Coach In Edmonton
D.J. Smith joins hockey's most controversial head coach in Edmonton for next season.
Former Senators head coach D.J. Smith has found his next NHL opportunity, and it will be alongside one of hockey's most polarizing figures.
The Edmonton Oilers officially announced Tuesday that Mike Babcock is their new head coach and that Smith will be his associate coach. The hirings reunite the pair more than a decade after they first worked together with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
For Senators fans, the hiring is notable, not only because he worked in Ottawa, but because he'll now be working alongside Babcock, who's been the talk of the league.
Whether it was Anaheim, Detroit, Toronto, or Columbus, there seemed to be no end to the negative stories about Babcock's past treatment of his players and coaching methods. When the news broke about Edmonton's interest, all the stories have been retold over the past couple of weeks.
His brief return to the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 ended before he ever coached a game amid controversy surrounding reports that he had asked players to show him photos from their personal phones.
As Smith rejoins Babcock, he does so with eyes wide open.
Their relationship dates back to 2015 when Babcock hired Smith as an assistant coach with the Leafs. At the time, Smith was one of the hottest young coaches in hockey after leading the Oshawa Generals to a Memorial Cup title.
Smith spent four seasons on Toronto's bench, helping oversee the early stages of the Maple Leafs' rebuild before being hired by Ottawa as head coach in 2019 to help guide their rebuild.
Although the Sens never made the playoffs under Smith, he was good with the media and a popular coach with the players, but probably could have dropped the hammer a little more often. When mistakes were made, sometimes glaring ones, player ice times and power play deployments were rarely affected.
Over four and a half seasons behind the Ottawa bench, Smith posted a record of 131-154-32 in 317 games, which ranks second in franchise history in coaching wins behind only Jacques Martin, the man who replaced him on an interim basis during the 2023-24 season.
After leaving Ottawa, and try and stay with me here, Smith quickly resurfaced with the Los Angeles Kings under Jim Hiller, who had worked with Smith under Babcock in Toronto. Initially hired as an assistant coach, Smith was elevated to interim head coach in March after the Kings fired Hiller. LA responded with an 11-6-6 record down the stretch under Smith's guidance, but it wasn't enough. The Kings hired Peter Laviolette as their new head coach, so Smith was out. Hiller then resurfaced as Toronto's new head coach.
Tracking the flow chart of the NHL coach recycling program can sometimes be exhausting.
For next season, Smith was able to lean on an old connection and thus, won himself an exciting new opportunity in Edmonton. Though based on the state of Babcock's reputation, it's fair to wonder if there was really that much competition for the job.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News