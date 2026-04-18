First Blood: Senators Fall To Carolina 2-0 In Stanley Cup Playoff Opener

Andersen shuts out the Senators in a tense playoff opener that featured some early fireworks.
Frederik Andersen made 22 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes opened the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2–0 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Logan Stankoven, who was under the weather the last few days, was obviously feeling much better on Saturday afternoon, leading the way with a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes.
The game started with some early excitement, as for the third time in less than a month, Senators captain Brady Tkachuk squared off in a fight before the opening faceoff against the opposing captain.
After brawling with Anders Lee in a pair of games against the Islanders down the stretch, Tkachuk and Jordan Staal decided to dance. Based on the replays, it looked like Staal was the one who wanted this one.
After a tight, defensive struggle in a scoreless first period, Stankoven opened the scoring on what seemed like a harmless shot from the slot that was partially blocked by the stick of Shane Pinto. The deflection slowly dribbled through Linus Ullmark’s legs for the game’s opening goal.
The Senators appeared to tie the game when Andersen made a glove save, and it looked like his trapper may have gone into his own net with the puck. However, replays showed that was not the case.
Carolina got another break on their second goal, credited to Taylor Hall. A shot from the point deflected over top of Ullmark, landing near his skate while he was on his knees, and Hall jammed in the loose puck to make it 2–0.
The Senators caught a break with about 2:30 left in the game. With their goalie pulled, Jalen Chatfield was called for delay of game after sending the puck over the glass, setting up a 6 on 4. The Sens unleashed plenty of shots, but Carolina's D held strong to preserve the win.
There seems to be no end to the injury troubles on Ottawa's blue line. After a big hit on Seth Jarvis, Artem Zub left the game and did not return. Prior to that, Dennis Gilbert suffered what appeared to be a left shoulder injury after a hit from behind but remjained in the game.
So Carolina leads the best-of-seven 1-0, with Game 2 is Monday night in Raleigh.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News