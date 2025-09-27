Five Ottawa Senators Players Clear Waivers

The Ottawa Senators made their first major wave of cuts from training this week, reassigning 17 players. That included five players who, by rule, had to clear waivers. Belleville Senators fans were thankful that all of them did just that on Thursday, because while they're not likely to see NHL time in Ottawa this season, they're all going to be key players for head coach David Bell down in the American Hockey League.

Here's the list of players, alphabetically, who cleared and have now been assigned to Belleville.

Wyatt Bongiovanni, RW

Bongiovanni is a solid forward, capable of contributing at the AHL level while continuing to develop his game. Though he’s unlikely to see any NHL time this season, his presence provides stability for the Sens’ minor league affiliate. His highlight last season was putting up two hat tricks in the three games. He finished the season with 22 goals in 54 games.

Xavier Bourgault, RW

Acquired in a trade with Edmonton last summer, Bourgault is coming off an inconsistent season. At 22, the former first-rounder still has room to grow, but the first step is staying healthy. Sens head coach David Bell said that Bourgault was his best player at this year's rookie camp and that his season last year was plagued by nagging injuries. Now he is healthy, and the organization is anxious to see if he can restore his once lofty status as a good NHL prospect.

Cameron Crotty, RD

A late offseason signing, the Ottawa native now adds veteran depth to the Belleville blue line. The former Minnesota Wild player brings experience and stability, and while an NHL role seems unlikely this season, he can play an important part in helping the AHL squad compete while mentoring younger defensemen.

Garrett Pilon, C

Belleville's captain last season has been a consistent AHL performer over the past two seasons. He'll likely be back in a top-six role in Belleville, and he provides the Senators with a reliable depth option should injuries strike at the NHL level. He had 48 points in 68 AHL games last season.

Hunter Shepard, G

With two AHL titles and two NCAA titles, this guy is a winner. The veteran goaltender has posted solid numbers in the minors and will likely share goaltending duties in Belleville. That said, with Mads Sogaard (still in Ottawa camp) and Jackson Parsons, there are still three goalies on Belleville's radar and only two spots.

While these five players weren’t unexpected cuts, now that they've cleared waivers, they'll likely play important roles in the organization’s depth structure, and at least a couple of them will help the big club stay prepared for any roster needs during the season.

