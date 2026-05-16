Five Years Later, What Happened To The Senators’ 2021 NHL Draft Class?

In 2021, in some of the darkest days of their rebuild, the Senators followed up their best NHL draft performance with one of their worst.
The Senators have never had an NHL Draft quite like the one they had in 2020. With three picks overall in the first round and three more in the second round, Ottawa hit very nicely on four of them.
We recapped the 2020 Senators' Draft in our previous article, but generally speaking, the Senators drafted like they had the benefit of hindsight in 2020. And it’s a good thing they enjoyed that success because things didn’t go nearly as well the following year.
In fairness, 2021 was always destined to be a wonky draft year.
COVID was still running amok in the world, forcing feeder leagues to pause or completely cancel their seasons. For example, the OHL didn't play a single game in 2020-21, stunting the development of its players and leaving NHL amateur scouts with little to evaluate.
Even in leagues where at least some games were played, scouts had to deal with COVID travel restrictions and rely heavily on game film instead.
So let's look back at what the Senators actually did in the ill-fated 2021 Draft and what's become of those players.
Tyler Boucher, Round One, 10th overall
Boucher was generally ranked as a late first, early second-round selection, but the Senators grabbed him early because they liked his skill, along with his willingness to be physical and go hard to the net.
But his draft year was also plagued by two knee injuries and a long bout with COVID, making him even tougher to get eyes on, playing in just five games that season.
The fact that he was following in the footsteps of Brady Tkachuk as a power forward heading for Boston University probably felt like good karma... at the time. But Boucher simply hasn't been able to stay healthy at any stage over the last five years.
He just had his finest season since his draft day this year with the Belleville Senators, getting into 47 games and posting 26 points, good for eighth on the team in scoring. But again, injuries cost him significant time this season.
With Boucher about to become an RFA in a month and a half from now, the Senators have an interesting decision to make on their former 10th overall selection.
Zack Ostapchuk, Round Two, 39th overall
Ostapchuk is the only player from Ottawa’s 2021 draft class to make the NHL, but he's not here anymore.
Ostapchuk has played 122 NHL games and put up 11 points. But his size, skating, and physicality make him a compelling fourth-line option. He seemed to be a handy replacement for Mark Kastelic who was dealt two summers ago. But then Ostapchuk was traded last March in the package that brought in winger Fabian Zetterlund to Ottawa.
As a quick sidebar before we move on, no one else in this draft got an entry-level deal with the Sens, and it wasn't because of the player's desire to re-enter the draft or play for another team. The Sens just didn't want them anymore, turning them loose like a catch-and-release fisherman.
Ben Roger, Round Two, 49th overall
Defenceman Ben Roger was chosen in the second round, but never lived up to that billing, and never got an ELC. After OHL stops in London and Kingston, he played two years of Canadian University at St. Mary's in Halifax. Thanks to the new rules, he played NCAA Div 1 hockey this season, posting 14 points in 35 games at RIT, where he was a Hobey Baker nominee.
Oliver Johansson, Round Three, 74th overall
Third-round pick Oliver Johansson was another big reach by the Senators, but initially responded nicely after being drafted, putting up 41 points in 33 junior games for Timrå IK Jr. But once he made the jump to men's level, Johansson stalled badly. The 22-year-old forward hasn’t had a single season over 10 points since then. As a European player, the Sens held his rights for a little longer, but walked away from him last year.
Carson Latimer, Round Four, 123rd overall
In the fourth round, 123rd overall, the Senators selected Edmonton Oil Kings winger Carson Latimer after he posted 16 points in 22 games that season. His WHL career bounced from Prince Albert to Winnipeg and eventually Red Deer, where he finished his final CHL season with 25 points in 35 games. After a season at UBC, Latimer played this season at Michigan Tech, posting 13 points in 35 games.
Interestingly, he played for head coach Bill Muckalt, the former forward who famously played one full season for the Senators more than 20 years ago without scoring a goal.
Chandler Romeo, Round Seven, 202nd overall
The Senators’ final pick in the 2021 NHL Draft was Chandler Romeo. At 6-foot-6, the size was certainly compelling. Romeo eventually landed with the Hamilton Bulldogs, where he played under GM Steve Staios, well before the Senators were even a glint in Michael Andlauer's eye. Romeo wasn't there long (parting is such sweet sorrow), and he later made OHL stops in Sarnia and Guelph.
Over the last three years, Romeo bounced between three different ECHL clubs and played senior hockey this season with the Wentworth Gryphins.
So there it is. A tough draft year from the same scouting group that brought you the epic 2020 Draft. Now, five years later, when Sens fans discuss why the rebuild took so long, the club's 2021 draft performance might be a good place to start.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
Our One-On-One With Senators Winger Drake Batherson
Senators Defenseman Goes From 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs To Signing In Switzerland
Rasmus Ristolainen: A Deeper Look Into A Potential Senators Trade Target
What’s The Plan For Senators UFA Lars Eller?
Archive: The Year Erik Karlsson Became Ottawa's First Norris Trophy Winner At 22