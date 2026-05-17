Former Panthers Head Coach Wouldn't Be Surprised If Brady Tkachuk Is Dealt To Florida Before Next Month's Draft

Doug MacLean suggested on Friday that a blockbuster move to Florida may be brewing in time for the June 26th NHL Draft.
Another day, another Brady Tkachuk trade rumour.
Former Florida Panthers head coach Doug MacLean weighed in on Tkachuk's future on Friday on the Real Kyper and Bourne show, where he makes regular guest appearances.
At the conclusion of their hit, without being asked about the Senators' captain, he shared his Tkachuk theory/rumour/report with hosts Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne, saying he thinks Florida is in play.
"Everybody's trying to get in the top ten (at the NHL Draft)," MacLean said. "Florida has the ninth pick in the draft, okay? Where is Brady Tkachuk gonna want to go? Think about this. The ninth (overall) pick of the draft, the top ten guys are great players, Florida will never have another top 10 pick for two or three years.
"This is the time when you've got to move on Florida. You pick up a couple of quality players, you pick up the ninth pick, and you know Brady wants to go to Florida. You know, he's gonna probably go there within his two years. Two years is the magic number.
"I wouldn't be surprised that Brady Tkachuk is in Florida at the draft."
Tkachuk is a UFA in July of 2028, and his current deal has a full no-movement clause, so he holds all the cards. If a trade is going to happen, he would need to agree to it. And because his brother plays for the Panthers, that's quite clearly the team that he would most likely waive the clause for.
The Panthers have the ninth overall pick this year, but they don't have a first-round pick in 2027 or 2028. So if the Sens have reason to believe that Tkachuk isn't planning to stay, and they want a first-round pick back as part of any package deal, then a solid argument can be made for the Senators to do something with the Panthers before the draft.
But those are very big "ifs."
Senators fans who object to MacLean's theory will rightly point out that the Senators have been adamant that Tkachuk is not in play as a trade chip, and Tkachuk has been clear that a trade is not something he has talked about or asked for. In fact, the captain has become frustrated with having to answer questions about it.
But what else are they going to say in the awkwardness of these kinds of situations?
There's also a wait-and-see component. Any interest that Tkachuk may have in staying beyond 2028 will probably rest in the Senators' emerging as contenders next season. Tkachuk wants to win like his brother, and another first-round exit won't fly.
And what of the Senators? They obviously want to keep Tkachuk, but what if they don't take a step forward next season? Also, how will they feel when they see the number he'll need to forego his first shot at free agency? Or what if they get an offer from Florida that makes them a better team?
They would certainly like to avoid Toronto's Mitch Marner situation, where the player walks into free agency, and they get nothing in return except a free fall in the standings. But if the compensation isn't right, maybe they would rather take two more shots with Tkachuk and let the chips fall where they may.
As for whether MacLean's commentary can be described as a theory, a report, or a rumour, MacLean closed with this:
"I'm not a rumour guy. I'm not a rumour guy. I promise I didn't hear it from Bruce Garrioch because he's never given me one scoop," MacLean joked.
MacLean's comments on Tkachuk are at the 1:29:11 mark.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
Our One-On-One With Senators Winger Drake Batherson
Senators Defenseman Goes From 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs To Signing In Switzerland
Rasmus Ristolainen: A Deeper Look Into A Potential Senators Trade Target
What’s The Plan For Senators UFA Lars Eller?
Archive: The Year Erik Karlsson Became Ottawa's First Norris Trophy Winner At 22