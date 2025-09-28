Halliday's Late Power Play Goal Leads Ottawa Senators Past Devils 2-0

The Ottawa Senators improved their preseason record to 2–1 on Sunday afternoon with a 2–0 victory over a New Jersey Devils split-squad at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

With the game still scoreless, the breakthrough finally came on a Sens power play with 4:26 left in regulation. Tim Stützle carried the puck to the high slot before losing it on a poke check, but the puck behaved like a perfect drop pass, right onto the stick of rookie Stephen Halliday.

Halliday one-timed a high snap shot over the left shoulder of Devils goaltender Georgi Romanov. For Stutzle, it was a spot of good luck in a game where he missed on a penalty shot and also rang one off the iron from in close.

For the second straight game, Ottawa faced an opponent icing what amounted to a “B” lineup. Most of the Devils' opening night lineup remained in Newark, where they fell 3–2 in a shootout to the Washington Capitals. Still, the Senators made the most of the opportunity, taking control late and closing out a tidy win.

Free-agent signing Olle Lycksell, the former Philadelphia Flyer, added insurance less than three minutes later. After a careless New Jersey drop pass at the blue line, Lycksell poked the puck away from defenseman Calen Addison, then skated in alone and slid the puck into an empty net to secure the win.

Why Wasn't Sunday's Senators-Devils Game On English Radio Or TV?

As the Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in preseason action, a lot of English-speaking Senator fans had to dust off their French comprehension skills. It had nothing to do with the game being in Quebec City, though.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark was rarely tested but sharp when needed, turning aside all 14 shots he faced for his first shutout of the preseason. It was a welcome bounce-back after he allowed three goals in Ottawa’s exhibition opener.

On special teams, the Senators went 1-for-3 with the man advantage and were perfect on three penalty kills. Romanov was the busier of the two goaltenders, stopping 30 shots to keep the Devils in it until the late stages. That included a penalty shot where he didn't buy any of Stutzle's fancy stickhandling, turning him away effortlessly.

Both Halliday and Lycksell strengthened their cases for roster spots in Ottawa, particularly with current injuries to Drake Batherson and Lars Eller. Their availability for opening night remains possible but uncertain, leaving even more room for competition on the forward lines.

The Senators will continue their Quebec City showcase on Tuesday night, when they host the Montreal Canadiens at the Videotron Centre. The game might serve as a measuring stick as to whether winning over fans in Quebec City is truly possible, or if Montreal, despite the heated rivalry from long ago, has already taken the territory over.

More Sens Headlines From The Hockey News Ottawa:

Former Senator Josh Norris Embraces New Opportunity To Prove Himself

Ottawa Senators Cut 17 Players Before Heading To Quebec City

Will This Be Shane Pinto's Breakout Year With The Senators?

Drake Batherson Joins Ottawa Senators List Of Preseason Injury Concerns

Pinto Plays Hero In Senators Preseason Overtime Win Over Leafs

After Two Broken Clavicles, Kaliyev Targets Capital Comeback