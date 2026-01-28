Linus Ullmark‘s Return Could Be The Boost The Senators Need To Save The Season

The odds are stacked against the Ottawa Senators to make the playoffs, but the club is about to get a significant boost to its biggest area of need, because starting goaltender Linus Ullmark is now back with the team.
The 32-year-old served as a backup on Sunday, but hasn’t played since taking a personal leave of absence on Dec. 28th, and to say the goaltending faltered in his absence is a massive understatement.
Backup goaltender Leevi Meriläinen started 10 consecutive games and put up a .843 save percentage. It was simply a dreadful stretch for the young goaltender, who was returned to Belleville to find his game. It was a completely different story than last season, when Meriläinen put up a .925 in 12 starts.
Meriläinen’s play this year forced the Senators to sign 37-year-old James Reimer in a desperation move, who did what he could, but expecting him to be productive in a starter’s role was a pipe dream.
Ullmark is this team’s star starting goaltender. Getting a player of his calibre back should be an immediate confidence boost for the Senators.
But the nature of Ullmark’s leave of absence is important to consider. In a powerful sitdown interview with TSN’s Claire Hanna, he revealed that he has struggled with anxiety since coming to Ottawa. It was a very vulnerable conversation, and I encourage you to take time to watch it if you haven’t already.
Ullmark has been back at practice for the past few weeks, and by all accounts appears to be in good spirits. He served as the backup for the team’s 7-1 win on Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights, and if the team’s play in that game is any indication of how important Ullmark is to this team, his return might be more significant than we realize.
At the risk of sounding out of touch, this can be thought of like an injury. Ullmark needed time off to get healthy. He has been working with a doctor to find his way back and has gradually increased his workload in the past few weeks.
I think we might be underestimating what a rejuvenated Ullmark could do for this lineup. It is likely because, to date, he is having an uncharacteristic season.
Through 28 starts, he has a .881 save percentage, by far the worst mark of his career. A lot of the Senators’ goaltending woes can be traced to his play, specifically at the start of the season. In his interview, Ullmark spends a bit of time talking about the grind of the season while he has been going through his battle, so it is possible his play can be linked to his struggle.
However, he was showing signs of returning to form right before Christmas.
From Dec. 11th to Dec. 25th, Ullmark went 4-0-1 with a .918 save percentage and 1.99 goals against average.
He was pulled in Toronto on Dec. 27 and took his leave of absence the next day.
But even if he returns to that season average, the Senators might still find a way to win more games. Their team save percentage was 32nd in the NHL at .873 before Ullmark left the team, but it’s taken a nosedive to .847 since.
The reality the Senators are facing is a very steep climb to make the playoffs. But they are getting the return of a critical piece of their roster. Last season, among goalies with 35 or more games played, Ullmark was tied for 6th in the NHL with a .910 save percentage, backstopping the Senators to the first wild card spot in the east.
How often has the team with the league’s worst team save percentage been able to add a Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender to their lineup midseason?
Yes, he hasn’t looked close to being that kind of goaltender this season. But elite players don’t just forget how to be dominant.
Ullmark is the x-factor for this roster. If he can be at the top of his game, the Senators can make a charge up the standings and generate some momentum before the Olympic break.
Jack Richardson
The Hockey News Ottawa