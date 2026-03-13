Opinion: In The Brutally Tough Atlantic Division, The Senators Don’t Need A Midseason Trip To Germany

The Senators have done well in their two previous appearances in Global Series games in 2017 and 2023, both played in Sweden. In fact, the Sens have never lost a single game in these longest of midseason road trips, putting up a record of 4-0. They beat the Colorado Avalanche twice in 2017 with a pair of 4-3 wins, and then defeated the Detroit Red Wings (5-4 OT) and the Minnesota Wild (2-1 SO) in 2023.