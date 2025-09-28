Preview: Ottawa Senators And Split-Squad Devils Meet In Quebec City

The Ottawa Senators continue their 2025 preseason slate on Sunday afternoon when they take on a split-squad New Jersey Devils team at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. It's the first of two preseason games in that city as the Sens try to build fan engagement in Nordiques country. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

For Ottawa, it’s the third game of their exhibition schedule after splitting a pair of matchups against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week. Head coach Travis Green confirmed on Saturday that Linus Ullmark will start in goal on Sunday and is scheduled to play the full 60 minutes. The veteran netminder is looking for a sharper outing after surrendering three first-period goals in a 4–3 loss to Toronto’s “B” squad during his preseason debut.

The Sens injury list includes Drake Batherson, Nick Jensen, Lars Eller, and Tyler Kleven. Kleven and Jensen skated yesterday, and no one has been ruled out for opening night.

Only half of the Devils' training camp roster is in Quebec to face the Sens on Sunday. The other half have stayed behind to host the Washington Capitals at the same time at Prudential Center in Newark. While the rosters hadn't been released at publishing time, it's likely the Devils' higher-end players will suit up for Sunday's home game. And if that's the case, the Sens would get the Devils' B squad.

After the results of the Sens' first two preseason games, where the less talented rosters came out as the victors, we all got a good reminder not to take B squads lightly. What they lack in talent, they often make up for in motivation.

Ottawa Senators Preseason Promo Tour Rolls Into Quebec Nordiques Country

The Ottawa Senators' six-day preseason trip to Quebec City has already been a whirlwind of bonding with that city's hockey community.

Both clubs are coming off similar seasons in 2024–25. New Jersey finished third in the Metropolitan Division with 91 points, while the Sens landed six points ahead in the standings and grabbed the final Eastern wild card spot. Each team was eliminated in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Devils’ attack last season was led by Jesper Bratt, who posted 88 points including 67 assists. Captain Nico Hischier paced the club in goals with 35. Like the Senators, New Jersey sought veteran stability in goal last year, acquiring Jacob Markstrom after four seasons in Calgary. The Swedish netminder went 26-16-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average, .900 save percentage, and four shutouts.

Ottawa’s own Swedish starter, Ullmark, put together a 25-14-3 record in 2024–25 with a .910 save percentage, 2.70 goals-against average, and four shutouts. Offensively, Tim Stützle topped the Senators with 79 points, including a team-best 55 assists. Captain Brady Tkachuk led the club with 29 goals.

New Jersey’s camp roster includes several former Senators, among them Connor Brown, Angus Crookshank, and Evgenii Dadonov, whose messed-up trade to Vegas in 2021 will cost the Sens their first-round pick next year. Stefan Noesen and Jonathan Gruden are both former Sens draft picks, while Calen Addison was at Sens camp last year.

