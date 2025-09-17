Ranking The 13 Former First-Round Picks At Senators Training Camp

The Ottawa Senators enter training camp this year with a fine mix of youth, talent and experience. The group includes an impressive 13 former first-round draft picks, eight of whom were drafted by the Sens. Some are franchise players, while others are prospects still fighting for their place somewhere on the pro hockey landscape.

Each brings a different story, style, and a wildly varying list of accomplishments. Just for fun, here’s our view of how the Senators' long list of former first-rounders rank as they report for training camp this week. We're ranking them based on the impact they'll have on the organization this season.

1. Tim Stützle

Drafted: 2020, 3rd overall (Ottawa Senators)

Stützle is already the Senators’ offensive engine and one of the NHL’s brightest young stars. With three 70+ point seasons under his belt at just 23, his combination of speed, skill, and creativity makes him No. 1 on this list – not an easy choice, considering the next two guys in our ranking...

2. Brady Tkachuk

Drafted: 2018, 4th overall (Ottawa Senators)

The captain embodies everything the Senators want to be: physical, competitive, and productive. A consistent 30-goal scorer and heart-and-soul guy, Tkachuk is the emotional leader of the team and a nightmare for opponents.

3. Jake Sanderson

Drafted: 2020, 5th overall (Ottawa Senators)

Sanderson’s poised two-way game has quickly established him as one of the NHL’s top young defensemen. Still only 22, his skating is electric, and his skill level in all zones makes him a franchise-building block alongside Stützle and Tkachuk. You could talk me into moving him into the No. 1 or 2 spot on this list without much effort. That's how close it is.

4. Thomas Chabot

Drafted: 2015, 18th overall (Ottawa Senators)

A workhorse on the back end, Chabot has been the team’s defensive anchor for years. Injuries have slowed him at times, but when healthy and supported with the right defensive partner, he can log huge minutes and drive play from the blue line.

5. Dylan Cozens

Drafted: 2019, 7th overall (Buffalo Sabres)

The Senators’ big deadline day addition, Cozens brings size, speed, and secondary scoring as the new second-line centre. And unlike his predecessor, the Workhorse from Whitehorse has rarely missed time due to injury. Still just 24, Cozens has already proven he can score 30 goals and 60 points in the league.

6. Claude Giroux

Drafted: 2006, 22nd overall (Philadelphia Flyers)

At 37, Giroux’s best years are behind him, but he remains an elite playmaker and leader. His professionalism and hockey IQ are invaluable to Ottawa’s young core, and he's still more than capable of a 50-60 point season.

7. Ridly Greig

Drafted: 2020, 28th overall (Ottawa Senators)

Greig is a pain-in-the-ass competitor who may be tough to keep in the bottom six for much longer. His grit and energy give him an edge, and he’s shown flashes of offensive upside that could push him higher in future rankings. When it comes to "Ferda," Greig gives Tkachuk a run for his money, ready to do anything fer da team..

8. David Perron

Drafted: 2007, 26th overall (St. Louis Blues)

Perron brings championship experience and scoring touch. A Stanley Cup winner with St. Louis, he’s still dangerous on the power play, strong on the boards, and gives Ottawa much-needed veteran depth on the wing.

10. Lars Eller

Drafted: 2007, 13th overall (St. Louis Blues)

A proven two-way veteran, Eller has carved out a long NHL career as a reliable depth center. At 36, his role will be more limited, but his Stanley Cup pedigree and defensive awareness remain valuable. If needed, he can move up and still chip in with some offence.

9. Carter Yakemchuk

Drafted: 2024, 7th overall (Ottawa Senators)

The Senators’ 2024 first-rounder, Yakemchuk is an offensive-minded defenseman with size, reach, and a booming shot – not to mention a sick forehand-backhand move. He’s still just starting his pro career, but his ceiling is high.

11. Xavier Bourgault

Drafted: 2021, 22nd overall (Edmonton Oilers)

Bourgault brings skill and offensive instincts, but unlike others on this list, he’s unproven at the big-league level. Now fully healthy and still only 22, he's going to do some damage in the AHL this season.

12. Lassi Thomson

Drafted: 2019, 19th overall (Ottawa Senators)

Once seen as a key defensive prospect, Thomson played in Sweden last season. As Lassi comes home, it will be interesting to see if his big minutes and success with Malmo will translate into North American success. The guy is still only 24, skates well, and has a terrific shot.

13. Tyler Boucher

Drafted: 2021, 10th overall (Ottawa Senators)

Boucher’s development has been stunted by injuries. While he plays with physicality and has some offensive tools, he has yet to – quite obviously – live up to his top-10 billing. He just needs a full, injury-free season in Belleville – only then can we get back to evaluating his future potential.

In both hockey and love, you never forget your firsts.

