Report: Red Wings Expected To Move On From Three Former Senators

As Detroit battles what's now the NHL’s longest active playoff drought, it may be the end of the line for three former Senators veterans.
It’s hard to believe that a city that proudly bills itself as “Hockeytown” hasn’t seen NHL playoff hockey in 10 straight years. With the Buffalo Sabres finally ending their drought this spring, the Detroit Red Wings now stand alone as the team with the NHL’s longest active playoff drought.
With a stretch like that, changes are inevitable.
Veteran reporter Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now posted on social media this week that the only unrestricted free agent the Red Wings are probably interested in re-signing is Patrick Kane.
If that’s the case, it could mean the end of the line in Detroit for a crowded 35-and-over group that includes former Ottawa Senators David Perron, Cam Talbot, and Travis Hamonic.
When Perron signed with Ottawa in 2024, he was coming off a strong season in Detroit that saw him post 47 points in 76 games. But after two fairly average seasons with the Senators, both impacted by injuries and family matters, Ottawa dealt him back to the Red Wings at the trade deadline for a fourth-round pick.
According to most Detroit observers, Perron wasn't quite the same player who left the Wings in 2024. In his 16 games after the trade, he managed just three goals and no assists. Perron turns 38 on Thursday, and it will be interesting to see whether another NHL opportunity comes about or if the sun has set on an excellent career.
Talbot’s Ottawa tenure lasted just one season in 2022–23. Former Senators GM Pierre Dorion acquired the veteran goalie from Minnesota in exchange for Filip Gustavsson in an effort to add experience between the pipes. Talbot was one and done in Ottawa and the Sens allowed him to walk into free agency.
After leaving the Sens, Talbot signed with the Los Angeles Kings and posted respectable numbers there, including a .913 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average. But in 34 games with Detroit this season, his numbers slipped to an .883 save percentage and a 3.10 goals-against average.
Talbot is currently representing Canada's men's national ice hockey team at the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland, likely hoping to showcase himself for one more NHL opportunity. He’ll turn 39 this fall.
Finally, it will come as no surprise to most Senators fans that Detroit appears ready to move on from Travis Hamonic. It looked like he'd reached the end last summer before the Wings made a late call and signed him to a one-year deal in mid-August. He played in just 26 games this season.
In all, Perron played 1239 NHL games, Hamonic played 926, and Talbot played 567. So whenever these three former Senators hang up their blades, whether it's now or later, all three will be able to look back on long NHL careers they can be extremely proud of.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News