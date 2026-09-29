Rugged Winger Hayden Hodgson Embraces Role With Senators: 'I'll Challenge Anybody'

After appearing in 10 games with Ottawa last season, the longest NHL stay of his career, the veteran pro hopes to add some veteran grit to the Senators roster.
One of the main criticisms of the Ottawa Senators’ roster composition after the offseason was uncertainty about whether the group had enough collective size and physicality.
Today, the Senators addressed those concerns.
As part of their official 23-man roster reveal, the organization announced that Hayden Hodgson had worked his way onto the opening night roster.
Working is something Hodgson has grown accustomed to over the course of his 10-year professional career. After a five-year junior hockey career, Hodgson signed an AHL contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets’ minor league affiliate in Cleveland.
Over those 10 years, he has ridden buses overseas and everywhere across North America, from Florida to California, pursuing his dream of playing in the NHL. Whether it was a season in the Slovakian league, playing parts of four seasons in the ECHL or grinding away across seven AHL seasons, Hodgson’s perseverance has never waned.
“Throughout my career, I never had it easy,” Hodgson remarked. “I've always had to play. I went undrafted. I've always had to play (physical) to make myself known and to bring energy.
“That's what makes me tick, and that's how I like to compete out there. I try to bring it every single night and whatever it may be, if it's on the score sheet, it's in the hit or fight column or whatever it may be.”
The Senators’ split squad game in Toronto was the perfect encapsulation of what Hodgson can bring to the table.
With his team down 5-1 five and a half minutes into the third period, Hodgson dropped the gloves with former Senator Zack MacEwen.
“Obviously we're all still trying to get our touches and get the full game in,” Hodgson responded when asked about his performance in Toronto. “But, I thought it was good. I made my presence felt, and that's what I can bring to this hockey club.
“I can bring the energy and physicality by sticking up for my teammates and just doing whatever I can to make my presence known out there.”
In three preseason games, Hodson was held pointless, but contributed two shots on goal and 23 minutes in penalties. He also tried to hit everyone he possibly could.
The 30-year-old right winger is listed at 6’2” and 226 lbs and pairs a decent skating ability with a willingness to throw his body at the opposition with reckless abandon.
It is a style Hodgson hoped would capture the attention of his coaching staff.
“I would hope so,” he admitted. “I just lay it on the line every single night, and if it's sticking up for my teammates, if it's laying a check and getting some momentum for my team, I think a team like this could use (that dynamic), and I'm happy to help.”
His style is diametrically opposed to the rest of Ottawa’s roster. The Senators’ depth has been praised for its quality and talent. With two former 20-goal scorers in Fabian Zetterlund and Warren Foegele, who could both spend time on the team’s fourth line, there is no one else on the roster quite like Hodgson.
“There's obviously some high-end skill on this team,” Hodgson stated. “I'm just trying to make my presence known and solidify that spot in the fourth line or as an extra forward or whatever it may be. I try just to bring value to this team that they may be looking for.”
The absence of Kurtis MacDermid, who was designated as an injured, non-roster player, certainly worked in Hodgson’s favour but he embraces his role and understands what he needs to do.
“Of course, I want to make it known I'll challenge anybody,” Hodgson said. “I'm not afraid of it, and I love it. I embrace it, and you know what? It's fun.
“This group, this group of guys are easy to play for, and you know what (Travis Green) and this coaching staff say. We like to play hard, and that's what I bring.”
By Graeme Nichols
The Hockey News
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