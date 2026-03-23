Senators Defenseman Lassi Thomson To Play First NHL Game Since 2022: 'It's A Pretty Cool Moment For Me:'

Lassi Thomson begins Act 2 on Broadway on Monday night.
After three different injuries on Ottawa's blue line this month, Thomson will step in for the Senators against the New York Rangers in his first NHL game since November 25th, 2022.
Thomson and Belleville teammate Dennis Gilbert were recently called up to fill the void left by Jake Sanderson (shoulder) and Nick Jensen (knee). Thomson has been serving as the seventh defenseman, but when Gilbert was felled by a hard hit into the end boards on Saturday night against Toronto, the Senators confirmed on Monday morning that the young Finn would be the next man up.
As he chatted with Sens host Jackson Starr on Monday morning, Thomson was lit up a like a Christmas tree.
"It's a pretty awesome opportunity," Thomson said. "Being around the boys for almost two weeks, seeing the group in the locker room after they're winning games. It's pretty awesome to check in right now in New York. I've never played here before.
"So it's a pretty cool moment for me."
Thomson leads all AHL defensemen in goal scoring (14) this season and the 2019 first-rounder certainly upgrades Ottawa's blueline from a skating and shooting perspective.
"Well, he's such a gifted skater, right?" Belleville interim head coach Andrew Campbell told TSN 1200 radio last month. "So the more we can get Lassi involved in the rush and involved in the offense, it not only benefits Lassi's style of play, but benefits us as a team.
"He's probably one of the better skaters in in the whole league, so, yeah, he's driven our offense from the back end and he does lead the league in goals for defensemen. So, some really good stuff from Lassi."
However, just like 2024 first-rounder Carter Yakemchuk, the knock on Thomson the last time he was here was more the defensive side of his game, so it will be interesting to see if he's made some good strides in that area as well.
Thomson spent last season with the Malmo Redhawks in the Swedish league, leading all Malmo skaters in goals (17) and points (29) in 50 games.
Interestingly, while he was gone, the Sens ended up needing right shot help last season. With Travis Hamonic nearing the end, Belleville's Nikolas Matinpalo was the one who cashed in on the opportunity.
So, when Thomson opted to re-sign with the Sens last summer, he was probably thinking he had some real NHL opportunity. Case in point: Hamonic wasn't going to be extended, Nick Jensen was coming off major hip surgery, Yakemchuk is still a kid, and Thomson probably felt like he could compete with Matinpalo.
But a couple of weeks after Thomson signed, the Senators acquired defenseman Jordan Spence in a draft day deal with the LA Kings. Spence and Matinpalo both made the NHL roster, and the veteran Jensen was surprisingly ready for opening night.
The door may have slammed in his face last fall, but it's wide open right now.
With Jensen out for the regular season, and Sanderson at least another week away, it's a great opportunity for Thomson to get in one last audition for the Senators (or his next NHL team) as he heads into Group 6 UFA this summer.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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