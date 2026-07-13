Senators Head Coach Travis Green Honoured For His NHL Playing Career

Green entered the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday, celebrating a fine NHL playing career of nearly 1000 regular season games.
As Travis Green gets set for his third season as Senators head coach, it's easy to forget he enjoyed a long and successful NHL playing career of his own.
The hockey world was reminded of that on Saturday night when Green was inducted into British Columbia's Hockey Hall of Fame. Green entered the Hall with former NHLers Andrew Ladd, Josh Gorges and Darryl Reaugh (builder category), along with former NHL referee Malcolm Ashford (official) and the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 Vernon Vipers of the BCHL (team).
After the inductees were announced, Green was asked about the honour and was briefly at a loss for words.
"Man, I don't even know if it's really sunk in yet," Green told the Donnie and DhaliI podcast in his appearance last month. "I think the first thing that comes to mind is humbling. You know, as a kid growing up in Castlegar, I pretty well only dreamed about playing in the NHL.
"Never once did I dream of being in the Hall of Fame. Even when they called me, it was, it was humbling. It's just a great honour."
As a player, he appeared in 970 NHL games in a career that took him to the New York Islanders, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, Phoenix Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Anaheim again, and then Toronto again.
Green finished with 193 goals and 455 points over 14 NHL seasons, and his two years in Toronto placed him right in the line of fire in the Battle of Ontario. Green didn't mind the villain's role, and always let the Senators know he was there.
While Green was honoured on Saturday for his playing career, he's also putting together an impressive NHL coaching resume.
The Senators' season opener this fall will be Green's 500th regular-season game as an NHL head coach. His career record is 230-216-53.
When he was hired in 2024, the Sens hadn't made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2017, but Green helped them finally end that drought with postseason appearances in both 2025 and 2026. Those seasons, based on won-loss record, are the best of Green's coaching career so far.
The next step is to see if he can turn the Senators into a legitimate contender.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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